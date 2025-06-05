IT, consumer staples lift Sri Lanka shares

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Wednesday, aided by gains in information technology and consumer staples stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.81% at 17,353.05, rising for the seventh straight session.

Lion Brewery (Ceylon) and SMB Finance were the top two percentage gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 22.13% and 16.67%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 279 million shares from 271.9 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover inched up to 7.37 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($24.6 million), according to exchange data.