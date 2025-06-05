AIRLINK 158.05 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.48%)
BOP 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
CNERGY 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
CPHL 87.15 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.88%)
FCCL 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.48%)
FFL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.09%)
FLYNG 59.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.7%)
HUBC 139.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
KEL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.44%)
KOSM 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.13%)
MLCF 77.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.73%)
OGDC 210.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-0.52%)
PACE 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.97%)
PAEL 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.43%)
PIAHCLA 19.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (8.79%)
PIBTL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.69%)
POWER 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PPL 167.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.42%)
PRL 33.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.27%)
PTC 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
SEARL 91.80 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.11%)
SSGC 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.09%)
SYM 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.5%)
TPLP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TRG 64.10 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (3.94%)
WAVESAPP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.25%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.38%)
YOUW 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 13,079 Increased By 1.1 (0.01%)
BR30 38,183 Increased By 127.6 (0.34%)
KSE100 122,117 Increased By 318.3 (0.26%)
KSE30 36,978 Decreased By -5.9 (-0.02%)
Jun 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-06-05

India’s finance ministry wants lower energy prices for green steel incentives

Reuters Published 05 Jun, 2025 06:08am

NEW DELHI: India’s finance ministry wants green hydrogen prices to soften before deciding on financial support for production of steel using clean energy, two sources familiar with the matter said, as New Delhi seeks to control inflation and its expenditure.

Indian steel producers have been asking for federal incentives as the nation considers mandating the use of a certain percentage of green steel in government projects.

India, the world’s biggest steel producer after China and a key green house gas emitter, has been working on a green steel policy to decarbonise production of the alloy.

A delay in the launch of federal financial support could slow India’s energy transition plans to meet 2070 net zero goal. The steel ministry is seeking incentives from the finance ministry for decarbonisation efforts.

The finance ministry has argued that high green hydrogen costs would make use of green steel unviable and ‘potentially inflationary’, the sources told Reuters. The deliberations between the two ministries have been slowed, as the finance ministry has cautioned against a “hasty approach,” one of the sources said, declining to be identified as discussions are not public.

“Steel is an intermediate product and manufacturing green steel would be costly and there is a need to have a balanced approach between growth and sustainability,” the source said, referring to the finance ministry’s thinking.

India’s finance and steel ministries did not respond to Reuters’ emails seeking comments. Currently, a majority of Indian steel mills depend on coal for their blast furnace operations. The steel ministry has touted the use of green hydrogen as an alternative but high costs are a deterrent.

In December, India said steel produced with carbon dioxide emissions of less than 2.2 tonne per tonne of finished steel would be defined as “green steel”.

Steel producers in India, the world’s fastest-growing major economy, generate 2.55 metric tons of carbon dioxide per ton of crude steel produced, 38% higher than the global average of 1.85 tons, according to Global Energy Monitor.

steel energy prices

Comments

200 characters

India’s finance ministry wants lower energy prices for green steel incentives

KSE-100 stays flat after hitting all-time high

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

Muslim pilgrims pray at Mount Arafat in Hajj apex

Minister calls for talks as net metering hits 2,500MW

Textile bodies demand continuation of original EFS

Pakistan debt stock reaches all-time high of Rs75trn

Pakistan, ADB sign $300m ‘Subprogram II’ loan

DDT scheme has small positive impact on textile exports: World Bank

Trade with Iran, Afghanistan without EIF, FI waivers will remain difficult: SBP

Development projects across federal, provincial levels: NEC makes over Rs4 trillion FY26 allocation

Read more stories