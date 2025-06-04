Amid Gaza war, Israel defence exports jump 13% in 2024 to record $15bn

JERUSALEM: Israel’s defence exports rose 13% in 2024 to a record of nearly $15 billion, led by missiles, rockets and air-defence systems with over half the deliveries going to European militaries, the government said on Wednesday.

Military exports, the Defence Ministry said in a statement, have more than doubled over the past five years, reaching nearly $15 billion in value in 2024.

The ministry said that since the outbreak of the Gaza war on Oct. 7, 2023, Israel’s defence industries have operated in emergency mode with round-the-clock arms production while also maintaining manufacturing for foreign clients.

“The new record in Israeli defence exports, achieved during a year of war, reflects more than anything else the growing global appreciation for Israeli technology’s proven capabilities,” said Defence Ministry Director-General Amir Baram.

“Israeli systems have resonated throughout the Middle East this past year. More nations want to protect their citizens using Israeli defence equipment.”

The ministry said there was significant growth in contracts from Europe last year, where exports accounted for 54% of the total, up from 36% in 2023. Asia-Pacific was next at 23% with the United States at 9%.

Missile, rocket and air defence systems comprised 48% of defence exports, followed by vehicles and armoured personnel carriers at 9%, and satellites and space systems, radar and electronic warfare, manned aircraft and avionics at 8% each.

Some 57% of contracts amounted to more than $100 million.