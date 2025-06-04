AIRLINK 155.90 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (1.98%)
BOP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.71%)
CNERGY 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.69%)
CPHL 86.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.24%)
FCCL 45.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.07%)
FFL 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.46%)
FLYNG 59.49 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.02%)
HUBC 139.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.43%)
KEL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.32%)
KOSM 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.1%)
MLCF 78.20 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.73%)
OGDC 212.27 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (1.49%)
PACE 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
PAEL 43.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
PIAHCLA 17.78 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.24%)
PIBTL 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.66%)
POWER 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PPL 168.39 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (1.85%)
PRL 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.81%)
PTC 26.03 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.09%)
SEARL 89.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
SSGC 38.26 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (5.37%)
SYM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.63%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
TRG 61.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.36%)
WAVESAPP 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.02%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 13,078 Increased By 146.4 (1.13%)
BR30 38,055 Increased By 339.3 (0.9%)
KSE100 121,799 Increased By 1348 (1.12%)
KSE30 36,984 Increased By 399.9 (1.09%)
Jun 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US expected to block Gaza ceasefire vote at Security Council

AFP Published 04 Jun, 2025 08:15pm

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council will vote Wednesday on a resolution calling for a ceasefire and unrestricted humanitarian access in Gaza, a measure expected to fail due to a US veto.

It is the 15-member body’s first vote on the subject since November, when the United States – a key Israeli ally – also blocked a text calling for an end to fighting.

The new resolution, seen by AFP, “demands an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire in Gaza respected by all parties.”

It also calls for the “immediate, dignified and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas and other groups.”

Underlining a “catastrophic humanitarian situation” in the Palestinian territory, the resolution additionally demands the lifting of all restrictions on the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

US-backed Gaza aid group to halt distribution on Wednesday, UN to vote on ceasefire demand

It will be put to vote at 4:00 pm Wednesday (2000 GMT), but several diplomats indicated to AFP that they expected the United States to wield its veto power.

They added that the representatives from the 10 elected members of the Council, who will introduce the text, tried in vain to negotiate with the American side.

The veto, if applied, would be the first by Washington since US President Donald Trump took office in January.

That scrutiny has increased over flailing aid distribution in Gaza, which Israel blocked for more than two months before allowing a small number of UN vehicles to enter in mid-May.

The United Nations said that was not enough to meet the humanitarian needs.

A US-backed relief effort called the Gaza Humanitarian Fund (GHF) has also come under criticism for going against long-standing aid principles by coordinating relief efforts with a military belligerent.

Israeli bombardment on Wednesday killed at least 16 people in the Gaza Strip, including 12 in a single strike on a tent housing displaced people, the Palestinian territory’s civil defense agency told AFP.

On Tuesday, 27 people were killed in southern Gaza when Israeli troops opened fire near a GHF aid site, with the military saying the incident was under investigation.

Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian ambassador to the UN, on Tuesday urged the Council to act.

“All of us will be judged by history as to how much have we done in order to stop this crime against the Palestinian people,” he said.

Israel’s ambassador to the UN Danny Danon lambasted the draft text.

“This resolution doesn’t advance humanitarian relief. It undermines it. It ignores a working system in favor of political agendas,” he was to tell the council, according to remarks released by his office.

“It ignores the one party still endangering civilians in Gaza: Hamas.”

Hamas Gaza Strip Israeli attack U.N. Security Council Gaza ceasefire Israel Hamas war Israeli airstrikes Israel and Hamas Gaza war Israel Gaza war Israel Hamas Gaza genocide Israel Hamas ceasefire Gaza truce talks Gaza truce plan US ceasefire proposal for Gaza

Comments

200 characters

US expected to block Gaza ceasefire vote at Security Council

PM Shehbaz says Pakistan-US relations entering ‘new era’

Pakistan open, ‘not desperate’ for talks with India, says foreign minister

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

After Pakistan downed Indian jets, Indonesia weighs purchase of China’s J-10s

Iran’s Khamenei dismisses US nuclear proposal, vows to keep enriching uranium

Govt vows full support for pharma sector, announces export issues desk

14 Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO

Govt to ‘save millions’ as 155 railway stations in Pakistan go solar

CCP approves foreign acquisition in advertising and media firms

Race intensifies: Cherat Cement, Shirazi Investments move to acquire majority stake in ACPL

Read more stories