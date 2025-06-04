US expected to block Gaza ceasefire vote at Security Council

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council will vote Wednesday on a resolution calling for a ceasefire and unrestricted humanitarian access in Gaza, a measure expected to fail due to a US veto.

It is the 15-member body’s first vote on the subject since November, when the United States – a key Israeli ally – also blocked a text calling for an end to fighting.

The new resolution, seen by AFP, “demands an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire in Gaza respected by all parties.”

It also calls for the “immediate, dignified and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas and other groups.”

Underlining a “catastrophic humanitarian situation” in the Palestinian territory, the resolution additionally demands the lifting of all restrictions on the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

It will be put to vote at 4:00 pm Wednesday (2000 GMT), but several diplomats indicated to AFP that they expected the United States to wield its veto power.

They added that the representatives from the 10 elected members of the Council, who will introduce the text, tried in vain to negotiate with the American side.

The veto, if applied, would be the first by Washington since US President Donald Trump took office in January.

That scrutiny has increased over flailing aid distribution in Gaza, which Israel blocked for more than two months before allowing a small number of UN vehicles to enter in mid-May.

The United Nations said that was not enough to meet the humanitarian needs.

A US-backed relief effort called the Gaza Humanitarian Fund (GHF) has also come under criticism for going against long-standing aid principles by coordinating relief efforts with a military belligerent.

Israeli bombardment on Wednesday killed at least 16 people in the Gaza Strip, including 12 in a single strike on a tent housing displaced people, the Palestinian territory’s civil defense agency told AFP.

On Tuesday, 27 people were killed in southern Gaza when Israeli troops opened fire near a GHF aid site, with the military saying the incident was under investigation.

Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian ambassador to the UN, on Tuesday urged the Council to act.

“All of us will be judged by history as to how much have we done in order to stop this crime against the Palestinian people,” he said.

Israel’s ambassador to the UN Danny Danon lambasted the draft text.

“This resolution doesn’t advance humanitarian relief. It undermines it. It ignores a working system in favor of political agendas,” he was to tell the council, according to remarks released by his office.

“It ignores the one party still endangering civilians in Gaza: Hamas.”