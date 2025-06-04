AIRLINK 155.90 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (1.98%)
Pakistan

Karachi airport’s main runway upgrade reaches 53%, says PAA

BR Web Desk Published June 4, 2025 Updated June 4, 2025 04:47pm

The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) on Wednesday announced that the upgradation of Runway 07L/25R at Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) has reached 53% completion by the end of May 2025, exceeding the planned target of 51%.

“The project, which began in July 2024, is progressing on schedule and is expected to be completed by January 2026,” PAA said in a statement.

The authority informed that double shift operations are ongoing at the site “to ensure timely delivery of this vital national infrastructure”.

PAA shared that a key milestone was achieved with the arrival of the first shipment of imported Airfield Lighting (AFL) equipment at the project site. “In preparation for the deployment of this advanced system, PAA engineers have successfully completed training abroad,” it said.

“Valued at Rs8.3 billion, the JIAP Runway Upgradation Project reflects the Authority’s commitment to enhancing airport infrastructure across Pakistan,” it added.

Once completed, the upgrade will allow Karachi Airport to achieve Category 4F status, making it capable of handling wide-body aircraft with higher operational requirements.

This upgrade is expected to attract both domestic and international airlines to operate at JIAP in the future. Upon completion of the upgrade, it will feature the latest energy-efficient LED CAT-I Airfield Lighting System with runway centreline lights.

The project also includes an extension of the runway by 1,000 feet, making it 11,500 feet. Reconstruction of taxiways and overruns at both ends, and asphaltic overlay of four taxi links near the 07L end.

OBAID WASTI Jun 04, 2025 05:21pm
رن وے کی بڑھوتری بڑے جہاز کی آمد کے لیے ضروری ہے غیر ملکی ایئرلائنز کیسے کراچی آئیں سوچنے کی ضرورت ہے
