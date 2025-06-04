Pakistan’s Big Bird Foods enters into strategic partnership with Alibaba Group

Big Bird Foods Limited (BBFL), a Pakistani chicken processing unit, has entered into a strategic agreement with a Chinese multinational technology company, Alibaba Group.

BBFL announced the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange today.

“Under this agreement, BBFL will gain direct export access to Alibaba’s global B2B e-commerce platforms, including Alibaba.com, enabling BBFL to showcase and sell its poultry and processed food products to verified buyers in over 190 countries and regions,” the company shared with the bourse.

The company termed the collaboration “a significant milestone in BBFL’s international expansion strategy”.

It added that this will open doors to the global poultry meat market, which is estimated to exceed $350 billion annually and continues to grow due to increasing demand for affordable protein in both developed and emerging economies.

“The agreement is expected to boost BBFL’s export revenue, enhance international brand visibility, and contribute to long-term value creation for shareholders,” Big Bird said.

BBFL was established in September 2011 as a poultry processing unit to provide quality chicken products in national and international markets.

Subsequently, it was converted into a public limited company on June 01, 2023.