AIRLINK 155.90 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (1.98%)
BOP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.71%)
CNERGY 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.69%)
CPHL 86.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.24%)
FCCL 45.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.07%)
FFL 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.46%)
FLYNG 59.49 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.02%)
HUBC 139.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.43%)
KEL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.32%)
KOSM 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.1%)
MLCF 78.20 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.73%)
OGDC 212.27 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (1.49%)
PACE 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
PAEL 43.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
PIAHCLA 17.78 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.24%)
PIBTL 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.66%)
POWER 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PPL 168.39 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (1.85%)
PRL 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.81%)
PTC 26.03 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.09%)
SEARL 89.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
SSGC 38.26 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (5.37%)
SYM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.63%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
TRG 61.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.36%)
WAVESAPP 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.02%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 13,078 Increased By 146.4 (1.13%)
BR30 38,055 Increased By 339.3 (0.9%)
KSE100 121,799 Increased By 1348 (1.12%)
KSE30 36,984 Increased By 399.9 (1.09%)
Jun 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei surges on trade deal hopes lift tech; Toyota Industries slides

Reuters Published 04 Jun, 2025 02:21pm

TOKYO: Japanese stocks snapped a three-session skid on Wednesday after the yen weakened and hopes rose for a potential trade deal that could reopen the technology markets with China.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index closed 0.8% higher, while the broader Topix added 0.5%.

Gainers outnumbered decliners on the Nikkei, with 138 stocks advancing versus 82 ending in the red.

Chip sector heavyweights Advantest and Disco rose 1.9% and 1.2%, respectively, following US tech shares’ overnight gains.

Nintendo jumped 3.4% ahead of the debut of its much-anticipated Switch 2 console on Thursday.

Nvidia and other chipmakers drove gains in US stocks overnight ahead of the talks between US President Donald Trump and China’s leader Xi Jinping this week to address tariff and trade disputes that have roiled global markets.

The trend of rising semiconductor stocks spread to the Japanese stock market on the day along with hopes of progress in trade talks, Wataru Akiyama, a strategist at Nomura Securities, said.

“Semiconductor-related shares are on the rise due to expectations of strong results stemming from chip demand centred around AI.” The yen was little changed at 143.94 per dollar, after a 0.9% slide on Tuesday, benefiting exporters.

Japan’s Nikkei bounces as US tariff fears ease, yen softens

The United States is expecting countries to make their best offers on trade negotiations by Wednesday as sweeping tariffs loom.

However, Japan has not received a letter from the US seeking its best proposals on trade talks, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said.

Toyota Industries slid 12% after Toyota Motor said it would take the forklift maker private in a $33 billion deal, much lower than the amount indicated in earlier media reports. Toyota Motor’s shares climbed 1.9%.

The largest percentage gainers on the Nikkei were Furukawa Electric, up 6.3%, followed by Tokuyama, which gained 6%.

The biggest losers were BayCurrent, down 2.3%, followed by Yamato Holdings, which shed 1.8%.

Japanese stocks

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei surges on trade deal hopes lift tech; Toyota Industries slides

PM Shehbaz says Pakistan-US relations entering ‘new era’

Pakistan open, ‘not desperate’ for talks with India, says foreign minister

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

After Pakistan downed Indian jets, Indonesia weighs purchase of China’s J-10s

Iran’s Khamenei dismisses US nuclear proposal, vows to keep enriching uranium

Govt vows full support for pharma sector, announces export issues desk

14 Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO

Govt to ‘save millions’ as 155 railway stations in Pakistan go solar

CCP approves foreign acquisition in advertising and media firms

Race intensifies: Cherat Cement, Shirazi Investments move to acquire majority stake in ACPL

Read more stories