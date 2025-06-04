Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Attock Cement acquisition: Alpha Cement files PAI as Bestway exits the race

PM Shehbaz vows to resolve all issues concerning KP

Gold price per tola gains further Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Sindh to establish first Silicon Valley-style tech zone in Karachi

ADB approves $800mn public finance program for Pakistan

Structural reforms position Pakistan for sustainable growth, says Aurangzeb

