BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from June 3, 2025
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Attock Cement acquisition: Alpha Cement files PAI as Bestway exits the race
- PM Shehbaz vows to resolve all issues concerning KP
- Gold price per tola gains further Rs1,000 in Pakistan
- Sindh to establish first Silicon Valley-style tech zone in Karachi
- ADB approves $800mn public finance program for Pakistan
- Structural reforms position Pakistan for sustainable growth, says Aurangzeb
