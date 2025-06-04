AIRLINK 155.90 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (1.98%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from June 3, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 04 Jun, 2025 09:42am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Attock Cement acquisition: Alpha Cement files PAI as Bestway exits the race

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz vows to resolve all issues concerning KP

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola gains further Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Sindh to establish first Silicon Valley-style tech zone in Karachi

Read here for details.

  • ADB approves $800mn public finance program for Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Structural reforms position Pakistan for sustainable growth, says Aurangzeb

Read here for details.

