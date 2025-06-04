AIRLINK 155.90 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (1.98%)
BOP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.71%)
CNERGY 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.69%)
CPHL 86.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.24%)
FCCL 45.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.07%)
FFL 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.46%)
FLYNG 59.49 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.02%)
HUBC 139.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.43%)
KEL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.32%)
KOSM 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.1%)
MLCF 78.20 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.73%)
OGDC 212.27 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (1.49%)
PACE 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
PAEL 43.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
PIAHCLA 17.78 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.24%)
PIBTL 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.66%)
POWER 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PPL 168.39 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (1.85%)
PRL 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.81%)
PTC 26.03 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.09%)
SEARL 89.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
SSGC 38.26 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (5.37%)
SYM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.63%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
TRG 61.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.36%)
WAVESAPP 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.02%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 13,078 Increased By 146.4 (1.13%)
BR30 38,055 Increased By 339.3 (0.9%)
KSE100 121,799 Increased By 1348 (1.12%)
KSE30 36,984 Increased By 399.9 (1.09%)
Jun 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil eases after US data shows large builds in fuel stocks

Reuters Published June 4, 2025 Updated June 4, 2025 08:48pm

HOUSTON: Oil prices edged lower on Wednesday after U.S. data showed larger-than-expected inventories of gasoline and diesel, adding to supply concerns amid global trade tensions and ongoing OPEC+ output increases.

Brent crude futures were down 28 cents to $65.35 a barrel by 10:44 a.m. EDT (1444 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 8 cents to $63.33.

Crude inventories dropped by 4.3 million barrels last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a draw of 1 million barrels.

However, U.S. gasoline stocks rose by 5.2 million barrels versus an estimate for a rise of 600,000 barrels, while distillate stockpiles rose by 4.2 million barrels compared with expectations for a rise of 1 million barrels.

“The report is in my view bearish, due to large builds in refined products,” Giovanni Staunovo, an analyst with UBS.

“There was a strong increase in refinery demand for crude, resulting in a large crude draw. But post-Memorial Day, the strong supply increase with weaker implied demand resulted in large refined product inventory increases,” he added.

Oil: War, wildfires and weak demand

Plans by OPEC+ producers to increase output by 411,000 barrels per day (bpd) in July were also weighing on investors. Both benchmarks climbed about 2% on Tuesday to a two-week high, driven by worries about supply disruption and expectations that OPEC member Iran would reject a U.S. nuclear deal proposal key to easing sanctions on it.

Russia, meanwhile posted a 35% decline in May oil and gas revenue on Wednesday, which could make Moscow more resistant to further OPEC+ output hikes, as such moves weigh on crude prices.

Saudi Arabia and Russia last weekend reached a compromise on the July output increase plan as Riyadh pushed for more and Moscow argued for a pause, four OPEC+ sources with knowledge of the talks told Reuters.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are likely to speak this week, days after Trump accused China of violating a deal to roll back tariffs and trade curbs.

On Tuesday, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) cut its global growth forecast as the fallout from Trump’s trade policies takes a bigger toll on the U.S. economy, which would in turn impact oil demand.

“Overall, we see limited upside potential amid ongoing concerns about a supply glut and softening demand growth,” analyst Ole Hansen at Saxo Bank said in a note.

Offering some support for prices, meanwhile, were wildfires in Canada that reduced the country’s output by some 344,000 bpd, according to Reuters calculations.

OPEC+ OPEC Oil prices OECD Brent crude WTI WTI crude US WTI crude prices

Comments

200 characters

Oil eases after US data shows large builds in fuel stocks

PM Shehbaz says Pakistan-US relations entering ‘new era’

Pakistan open, ‘not desperate’ for talks with India, says foreign minister

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

After Pakistan downed Indian jets, Indonesia weighs purchase of China’s J-10s

Iran’s Khamenei dismisses US nuclear proposal, vows to keep enriching uranium

Govt vows full support for pharma sector, announces export issues desk

14 Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO

Govt to ‘save millions’ as 155 railway stations in Pakistan go solar

CCP approves foreign acquisition in advertising and media firms

Race intensifies: Cherat Cement, Shirazi Investments move to acquire majority stake in ACPL

Read more stories