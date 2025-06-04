AIRLINK 152.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.04%)
BOP 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.81%)
CNERGY 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
CPHL 85.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
FCCL 45.74 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.99%)
FFL 16.19 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.08%)
FLYNG 58.89 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.75%)
HUBC 140.14 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.61%)
HUMNL 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
KEL 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.52%)
KOSM 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
MLCF 76.87 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.81%)
OGDC 209.15 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (0.56%)
PACE 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PAEL 44.01 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.55%)
PIAHCLA 17.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.65%)
PPL 165.33 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (1.19%)
PRL 33.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
PTC 25.75 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.12%)
SEARL 89.89 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.56%)
SSGC 36.31 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.83%)
SYM 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
TPLP 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
TRG 61.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.9%)
WAVESAPP 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
YOUW 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,931 Increased By 174.4 (1.37%)
BR30 37,716 Increased By 365.2 (0.98%)
KSE100 120,451 Increased By 1573.1 (1.32%)
KSE30 36,584 Increased By 439.4 (1.22%)
Jun 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-04

PTI says govt plans to disqualify their lawmakers

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 04 Jun, 2025 03:03am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday accused the federal government of orchestrating a campaign to disqualify 52 of its lawmakers in the National Assembly in an effort to strengthen its parliamentary majority.

Speaking at a presser, the opposition leader in Senate Shibli Faraz and the opposition leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan, accompanied by party spokesman Sheikh Waqas Akram, claimed that the recent conviction of Abdul Latif, a PTI lawmaker from Chitral, is merely the beginning of a broader political purge. “The government is trying to manipulate parliament by unlawfully disqualifying our elected representatives,” claimed Faraz. He alleged that the conviction was part of a wider strategy by the ruling alliance to suppress dissent, particularly PTI, which he said has faced a string of legal setbacks and disqualifications in recent months.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Omar Ayub Khan lawmakers PTI govt plans

Comments

200 characters

PTI says govt plans to disqualify their lawmakers

Aurangzeb outlines Pakistan’s digital financial initiatives

ADB approves $800m financing for Pakistan

Unregistered taxpayers: 4pc ‘further sales tax’ to be abolished

PM seeks Turkish participation in running Gwadar Port

OICCI demands implementation of tax reforms

Over 200 prisoners break out of Malir jail after earthquake panic

IHC halts FBR tax recovery under Tax Laws Ord, 2025

Bilawal urges UN to press India for comprehensive dialogue

APTMA demands immediate removal of yarn, fabric from EFS

PM orders removal of impediments to execution of Diamer Bhasha Dam

Read more stories