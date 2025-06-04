PTI says govt plans to disqualify their lawmakers

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday accused the federal government of orchestrating a campaign to disqualify 52 of its lawmakers in the National Assembly in an effort to strengthen its parliamentary majority.

Speaking at a presser, the opposition leader in Senate Shibli Faraz and the opposition leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan, accompanied by party spokesman Sheikh Waqas Akram, claimed that the recent conviction of Abdul Latif, a PTI lawmaker from Chitral, is merely the beginning of a broader political purge. “The government is trying to manipulate parliament by unlawfully disqualifying our elected representatives,” claimed Faraz. He alleged that the conviction was part of a wider strategy by the ruling alliance to suppress dissent, particularly PTI, which he said has faced a string of legal setbacks and disqualifications in recent months.

