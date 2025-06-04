AIRLINK 152.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.04%)
‘Pakistan renews its focus on Kashmir issue’

Recorder Report Published 04 Jun, 2025 03:03am

ISLAMABAD: Amid rising tensions with India, Pakistan has renewed its focus on the Kashmir issue, combining diplomatic efforts with a strong defence posture. Chairman of the Kashmir Committee, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, said recent developments are crucial for Pakistan in both protecting its borders and highlighting the Kashmir dispute on the international stage.

Speaking at a press conference, Noon praised the swift and professional response of Pakistan’s armed forces to Indian aggression on May 10, calling it a “rebirth for Pakistan” that signals the beginning of a new, more assertive era. He hailed the leadership of Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Air Chief Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, and Naval Chief Naveed Ashraf, noting that Pakistan’s military actions garnered international recognition and surprised many who underestimated Eastern military capabilities.

Noon stressed that Pakistan’s position is not merely reactionary but principled, rooted in its commitment to global peace and in line with international law. He reiterated that the Kashmir conflict is not a bilateral issue between Pakistan and India but a global concern, echoing United Nations Security Council resolutions that affirm Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

The Kashmir Committee has recently intensified its international outreach. A delegation visited the United Kingdom to engage with British lawmakers, members of the Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora, and even Congressional representatives, drawing attention to Indian state-sponsored terrorism and human rights violations in the region. The timing of the visit, Noon said, was crucial in countering India’s propaganda and highlighting the plight of Kashmiris to the world.

He also pointed to growing morale among overseas Pakistanis and Kashmiris, as well as rising international respect for Pakistani diplomatic efforts, even symbolized by improved treatment of Pakistani passport holders at global airports.

Noon criticized India’s ongoing demographic changes in Jammu and Kashmir, terming them a direct violation of international norms. He drew a sharp parallel between Indian atrocities in Kashmir and Israel’s actions in Gaza, calling both examples of systemic oppression and occupation.

Referring to India’s attempt to unilaterally alter the Indus Waters Treaty, Noon reminded the world that this treaty is a globally recognized agreement backed by the World Bank and cannot be revoked unilaterally. He also highlighted the underreported tragedy of the Jafer Express bombing—arguably more severe than the Pulwama incident—lamenting that Pakistan’s sacrifices in the war against terrorism have not been adequately conveyed internationally.

He also welcomed former US President Donald Trump’s past offer for mediation, reiterating that Pakistan remains open to dialogue—but not at the cost of compromising its sovereignty or the rights of the Kashmiri people.

Noon concluded by asserting that while governments may change, Pakistan’s commitment to the Kashmir cause remains unwavering. “This is not a matter of politics,” he said. “This is a matter of national conscience.”

