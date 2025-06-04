Mass escape form Malir prison: govt takes stock of situation

KARACHI: A meeting was convened under the chairmanship of the Sindh Home Minister to review the current law and order situation and formulate police strategy and action plans regarding the arrest of the escaped prisoners from Malir Jail.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Chief Secretary Home, Law Secretary, and Inspector General of Police Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon.

The Home Minister issued directives to utilize all available resources to arrest the absconding prisoners. He emphasized that technical-based intelligence must be used to ensure swift apprehension of the escapees. In addition, he instructed that police teams should focus particularly on intelligence gathering and reconnaissance in their efforts, and that all incoming information must be followed up without exception.

He further stated that surveillance and monitoring of hotels and suburban areas in all districts must be ensured. In his continuing directives, he emphasized that in actions related to the arrest of the escaped prisoners; all district police officers must not only ensure their own supervision but also regularly brief their officers and personnel on the overall efforts.

