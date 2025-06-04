Drug abuse among school students: Senate body voices its concern

ISLAMABAD: Expressing serious concerns over the availability of drugs in the federal capital’s educational institutions, the Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights has sought safe and drug-free schools with stronger child protection measures in jurisdiction of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and across the country.

The functional committee was presided over by acting Chairman Senator Irfanul Haque Siddiqui Tuesday, in the absence of Chairperson Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri, who could not attend due to health reasons.

The committee convened to deliberate on the growing threats to child rights in educational institutions, particularly the alarming rise in narcotics use, sexual abuse, and the absence of mental health and rights-based education in school curricula.

Senator Irfanul Haque Siddiqui expressed serious concern over the availability of drugs in educational institutions, especially within the ICT, stressing that immediate steps must be taken. He also highlighted the lack of cooperation from provinces in similar initiatives, emphasising the need to first address the situation within the federal jurisdiction.

He questioned the effectiveness of current awareness initiatives in schools, noting that existing textbooks and curricula fail to convey the severity of drug-related dangers. He urged the inclusion of a dedicated chapter on drug awareness at every grade level and called for the use of realistic examples to ensure the message is effectively communicated to students.

Moreover, highlighting deficiencies in teacher training and curriculum development, Senator Siddiqui stated, “No curriculum can succeed without capable teachers. Training programmes for educators remain weak, and this must be addressed immediately.”

The committee agreed to establish a committee recommending that the Ministry of Interior designate a focal unit for ICT, including representatives from the Ministry of Education, ICT administration, Islamabad Police, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), and the Human Rights Division.

This unit will oversee zone-wise implementation, develop standard operating procedures (SOPs) for educational institutions, and create a reporting mechanism to track drug-related activities.

Senator Siddiqui emphasised the need for a pilot model in Islamabad that could serve as a framework for other regions. “We must create a role model initiative in Islamabad and streamline the process. This problem cannot be solved overnight, but a structured and targeted approach will lead us in the right direction,” he said.

The committee concluded by agreeing on a three-month period for the concerned departments to establish the proposed unit, implement reporting mechanisms, and present a progress report to the committee.

Senator Siddiqui reiterated the committee’s resolve to ensure every child has access to a safe and drug-free educational environment.

Among those present were senators, Jam Saifullah Khan, Raja Nasir Abbas, Poonjo Bheel, Mohammad Humayun Mohmand, Khalil Tahir, Aimal Wali Khan, the Minister for Human Rights, secretaries of the ministries of Human Rights and Interior, the chairperson of the National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC), and senior officials from the concerned departments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025