Dust storm, rain in upper parts predicted

Recorder Report Published 04 Jun, 2025 03:03am

LAHORE: The Met Office has predicted that moist currents are penetrating the north-eastern parts of the country and a westerly wave is also likely to approach upper parts on June 3. Under the influence of this weather system, dust storm/rain-thunder (isolated heavy falls/hailstorm) are expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Mansehra, Battagram, Shangla, Kohistan and Abbottabad from June 2-5 with occasional gaps.

Dust storm/rain-thunder (isolated heavy falls/hailstorm) are also expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Charsadda, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Kohat, Bannu, Karak and Waziristan on June 3 and 4 (evening/night) with occasional gaps. Dust storm is also expected in southern Punjab during the period. Meanwhile, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected on Eid-Ul-Adha in Dir, Swat, Chitral, Kohistan and Mansehra from 07th (evening/night) to 09th June.

So far as possible impacts are concerned, the Met Office has highlighted that windstorm/dust-thunderstorm/hailstorm/lightning may damage loose structures like electric poles, trees, vehicles and solar panels etc in upper/central parts including Islamabad. Farmers are advised to manage their crop activities keeping in view the weather conditions. General public, travellers and tourists are advised to take precautionary measures during the weather activity. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has also advised all concerned authorities to remain ‘ALERT’ and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation.

