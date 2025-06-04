‘Pakistan needs water policy, water management strategy’

LAHORE: Terming the India’s unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) as a blatant violation of international laws, speakers at a roundtable moot, said that a water dispute could lead to instability in the region, hence, India’s malicious face must be exposed at the global level, including at the UN Security Council.

They said, “Pakistan urgently needs an active and comprehensive water policy and water management strategy apart from establishing new water reservoirs in the country.”

The roundtable conference organized by the National Institute of Public Policy (NIPP), was addressed by the former foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, former ambassador of Pakistan to Ukraine Major General Noel Khokhar, Prof. Dr. Seemi Waheed, former MD of Pakistan Electric Power Company Tahir Basharat Cheema, and Ahmad Rafay Alam Environment Lawyer.

Dr Naveed Elahi opened the discussion and introduced the gravity of matter to the audience and explained how India had used Pehalgam incident to start a suspend IWT unilaterally and started an intense war against Pakistan. He said that Pakistan government had taken the water issue very seriously and had declared any misuse of water as an act of war so it was important to discuss the various aspects of the treaty in the light of newspaper articles after the 24th April aggression of India.

Former foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry said that India unilaterally announced the termination of the IWT on the pretext of the baseless Pehalgam incident, which is not only against the terms of the agreement between the two countries but also a flagrant violation of international law. He added that India’s move is nothing short of water aggression against Pakistan’s sovereignty.

Major General Noel Khokhar said, “India cannot legally block Pakistan’s water under the treaty guaranteed by the World Bank.

Both countries are obligated to respect each other’s water rights, and unilateral actions by India can be challenged.” He said that Pakistan should approach the UN Security Council on this issue.

Prof Dr Seemi Waheed remarked Pakistan must revise its diplomatic, legal and political strategies. A proactive water policy and efficient water management must be developed, she said.

Tahir Basharat Cheema, former MD of PEPCO, said that India’s threat to cut off Pakistan’s water is both illegal and inhumane and a direct violation of international laws.

Ahmad Rafay Alam stated that India cannot permanently block Pakistan’s water, but any reduction in flow can seriously harm Pakistan’s agriculture.

