Haris, Hasan register fastest and second fastest T20I centuries

LAHORE: Hasan Nawaz and Mohammad Haris registered the fastest and second fastest T20I centuries for Pakistan in a space of 72 days showcasing their belligerent batting at the international stage.

Hasan’s scintillating 44-ball century came just in his third T20I outing at Auckland’s Eden Park on 21st March, while wicketkeeper-batter Haris brought up his ton off 45 balls against Bangladesh in the final T20I of the three-match series on 1st June in Lahore.

In the game against New Zealand, both opened the batting and amassed 74 runs off 5.5 overs, the highest-ever Power play for Pakistan in T20Is bettering a nine-year record of 73 runs against England in Manchester.

The duo also contributed a combined 300 runs from 150 balls while batting in the top four during the series sweep over Bangladesh.

Hasan has so far faced 118 balls in Pakistan colours making 227 runs with 16 fours and as many maximums. Haris, meanwhile, has racked up 370 runs across 17 T20I outings at a strike rate of 152 hitting 33 fours and 21 sixes. What stands out in these numbers is their prodigious ball-striking ability and record-breaking tons early in their careers.

With the domestic 2024-25 and the home international season coming to an end, it is pertinent to trace the build-up towards Hasan and Haris’ spectacular showings with the bat for Pakistan in T20Is.

The 24-year-old Haris got off the mark in his T20I career with a straight six off England’s Richard Gleeson at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore in September 2022. Nearly three years later, he fittingly brought up his first international century at the scene of his T20I debut.

Haris, who has featured in six ODIs for Pakistan, boasts 16 dismissals behind the stumps in 11 of his 23 outings in white-ball cricket. He enacted five dismissals including one stumping in the recent series against Bangladesh and hammered 179 runs at a staggering strike rate of 201, earning him the player of the series award.

In just his second T20I, Haris was called up to fill in for Fakhar Zaman in a crucial ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match against South Africa at Sydney Cricket Ground. He announced his arrival by belting Kagiso Rabada for consecutive sixes followed by a four for his first runs in the tournament.

The Peshawar-born batter showcased a range of shots in his 11-ball 28 hitting two fours and three sixes to set the tone for a huge total in a must-win match for Pakistan. His 31 and 30 in the following matches against Bangladesh and New Zealand, respectively, also showed glimpses of his tremendous potential.

Haris has featured in 117 T20s scoring 2,860 runs at a strike rate of 147.65 with the help of one century and 15 half-centuries. He made his T20I comeback, after last featuring for Pakistan in the format in April 2023, following a title-winning campaign with Allied Bank Stallions in the Champions T20 Cup and a strong performance in HBL PSL X.

Haris-led Stallions went onto lift the trophy in the T20 tournament, where he contributed 269 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 151 including three half-centuries.

In HBL-PSL-X, Haris collected 247 runs with a strike rate of 148 in 10 matches for Peshawar Zalmi including the highest score of 87. His tally of 53 fours and 21 sixes across the two T20 tournaments proved his boundary-hitting capability, striking a boundary every 4.5 balls. On Sunday night, Haris became the first non-opener and fifth Pakistan batter to register a T20I century marking a turning point in his Pakistan career.

Hasan Nawaz banked on the 2024-25 domestic cricket season to stage an HBL PSL comeback and earn the coveted Pakistan cap. Hasan’s first appearance in the career-defining 2024-25 domestic season began with two appearances for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) in semi-final and final of President’s Cup Grade-I where he scored 46 off 43 (4x4s, 3x6s) and 40 off 50 (2x4s, 2x6s), respectively.

In the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 in October and November he accumulated 273 runs for Islamabad Region in five outings. It also included a career-best 169 where he spent 406 minutes on the crease against Larkana Region striking 21 fours and one six as only one other batter crossed 50-run mark from his side.

The Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup in December saw Hasan delivering consistently for Nurpur Lions and stamp his authority, finishing as the second-leading run-scorer with 312 runs in nine outings with the help of two half-centuries. He struck 30 fours and 17 sixes, displaying his power-hitting skills, and subsequently became Quetta Gladiators’ Emerging category pick in the HBL PSL X draft on 13 January.

Hasan was also part of the 16-day Pakistan Strike Force camp at the National Cricket Academy in January, under the tutelage of former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq, where a total of 25 emerging and top-performing domestic batters were invited to hone their hard-hitting skills.

Hasan took the HBL PSL X by storm with his middle-order heroics, managing 399 runs in 12 matches with one century and three half-centuries striking at 162 – the second-highest among eight batters to score over 300 runs in the season.

The 22-year-old was not only declared player of the tournament for his high-pressure knocks but was also named Best Batter, plotting a remarkable comeback after 28 runs in three appearances for Islamabad United in 2023.

While the 2024-25 season was highly fruitful for Hasan, it is important to note that he also made the most of opportunities in the previous season playing non-first-class Hanif Mohammad Trophy and 50-over Hanif Mohammad Cup (non-List A) for Islamabad Region.

In the four-day tournament in September and October 2023, he topped the run-charts with 530 runs in seven matches at an average of 53 and a strike rate of 72.11 – the best among the top 20 batters. In the 50-over iteration of the tournament in November 2023 he finished with 229 runs six matches at a strike rate of 90.

