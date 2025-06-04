AIRLINK 152.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.04%)
BOP 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.81%)
CNERGY 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
CPHL 85.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
FCCL 45.74 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.99%)
FFL 16.19 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.08%)
FLYNG 58.89 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.75%)
HUBC 140.14 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.61%)
HUMNL 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
KEL 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.52%)
KOSM 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
MLCF 76.87 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.81%)
OGDC 209.15 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (0.56%)
PACE 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PAEL 44.01 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.55%)
PIAHCLA 17.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.65%)
PPL 165.33 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (1.19%)
PRL 33.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
PTC 25.75 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.12%)
SEARL 89.89 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.56%)
SSGC 36.31 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.83%)
SYM 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
TPLP 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
TRG 61.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.9%)
WAVESAPP 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
YOUW 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,931 Increased By 174.4 (1.37%)
BR30 37,716 Increased By 365.2 (0.98%)
KSE100 120,451 Increased By 1573.1 (1.32%)
KSE30 36,584 Increased By 439.4 (1.22%)
Markets Print 2025-06-04

Gulf bourses in green as oil prices rise

Reuters Published 04 Jun, 2025 03:03am

DUBAI: Most stock markets in the Gulf were trading higher early on Tuesday as oil prices ticked up on concerns about supply.

Dubai’s main share index, up 0.40%, was set for a second consecutive session of gains and Abu Dhabi’s benchmark index was set to snap two consecutive sessions of losses.

A lower than expected supply hike from OPEC+ is boosting oil prices, a catalyst for stock markets in the Gulf. Brent crude futures were up 0.19% to $64.75 a barrel by 0627 GMT.

Adding to supply concerns was a wildfire in the province of Alberta in Canada that has led to a temporary shutdown of certain oil and gas production. According to Reuters calculations, the wildfires have disrupted close to 7% of Canada’s oil production.

Real estate financier Amlak Finance was the top gainer on the Dubai index, up 14.29%. First Abu Dhabi Bank, the United Arab Emirates’ biggest lender, was up 1.15% in early trade.

In Qatar, the benchmark stock index was up 0.61%, helped by a 2.15% rise in Qatar Gas Transport and a 1.86% gain in consumer goods conglomerate Industries Qatar.

