IK will now serve as PTI’s patron-in-chief: Gohar

ISLAMABAD: The incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan, on Tuesday, said that from now on he will serve as the patron-in-chief of PTI.

Barrister Gohar Ali, chairman PTI, after meeting with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail during the hearing of Toshakhana-II case against him and his wife Bushra Bibi quoted Khan as telling the media that Khan said that from now on he will patron-in-chief of PTI.

He said that Khan will make all party decisions like the past, and his designation will be the patron-in-chief of PTI.

All doors have been closed for PTI, leaving them with no choice but to take to the streets, he further said while quoting Khan, PTI chairman said Khan further said that he will lead the upcoming protest movement from jail.

The centre of protest will not be Islamabad, and the protests will be staged across the country, he said, while quoting Khan.

Khan also stated that he will issue all protest-related directives to Omar Ayub Khan, he said.

When asked about a timeline for the protests, he said that the founding chairman did not provide specific dates but promised to announce them in due course.

Addressing rumours about his removal from the chairmanship, he said that Khan dismissed such talk as baseless.

Earlier, the special court hearing Toshakhana-II case against PTI founding chairman Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, recorded the statements of two prosecution witnesses.

Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand, presiding over the case at Adiala Jail, adjourned the hearing till June 11 recorded the statements of two witnesses. Jail authorities produced Khan and his wife before the court.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025