Accused held in TikToker murder case

ISLAMABAD: The capital police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested the person who allegedly shot dead a 17-year-old TikToker, Sana Yousuf, at her residence in Sector G-13/1 on June 2.

“Police arrested the accused Umer Hayat from Faisalabad, who shot the young TikToker at her house at around 5 pm in the precinct of Sumbal police station,” said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi. He said that police nabbed the accused within 20 hours of the gory incident. He said that soon after the incident, a first information report (FIR) had been registered at the Sumbal police station against an unidentified man on the complaint of Sana’s mother, Farzana Yousaf, under Section 302 (intentional murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The IGP stated that to apprehend the unknown killer, police formed

seven separate teams and extensively utilised digital technology.

