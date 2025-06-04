Cabinet gives its nod to ‘Child Protection Policy’

LAHORE: In a significant move, the Punjab Cabinet has accorded approval to the province first-ever ‘Child Protection Policy,’ developed by the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau with technical support from Unicef Pakistan.

This milestone sets a new benchmark for child welfare in Pakistan and reflects Punjab’s unwavering commitment to securing a safe, nurturing, and just environment for every child.

Expressing profound gratitude, Chairperson Sarah Ahmad said, “I extend my heartfelt thanks to Chief Minister Punjab, Honourable Maryam Nawaz, for her steadfast dedication and leadership in championing the cause of children. The approval of this policy by the Punjab Cabinet is not just a policy decision it is a beacon of hope and a historic milestone for the protection and empowerment of our children.”

