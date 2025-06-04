AIRLINK 152.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.04%)
Fatemi meets Russian FM Lavrov

Recorder Report Published 04 Jun, 2025 03:03am

ISLAMABAD: At the beginning of his visit to the Russian Federation, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM), Syed Tariq Fatemi called on Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Tuesday afternoon, Foreign Office said in a statement.

The SAPM conveyed the prime minister’s warm greetings and reiterated the Pakistani leadership’s commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation with Russia across various sectors, including energy, connectivity, and trade.

He also provided a detailed briefing on recent developments in South Asia, outlining Pakistan’s concerns regarding regional escalation risks. In particular, he highlighted the serious implications of India’s threat to disrupt the flow of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) by declaring it in so-called “abeyance.”

Foreign Minister Lavrov expressed satisfaction with the steady growth in bilateral cooperation, underscoring key collaborative projects such as the establishment of new Steel Mills and critical connectivity initiatives. He reaffirmed Russia’s eagerness to strengthen ties with Pakistan within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), particularly in the area of counter-terrorism.

Regarding Pakistan-India relations, Foreign Minister Lavrov emphasised Russia’s support for the normalisation of ties between the two countries, noting its positive impact on regional stability.

Before concluding the meeting, the SAPM hand-delivered a letter from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to President Vladimir Putin.

