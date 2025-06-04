Modest business on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained steady and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the current cotton prices in Sindh and Punjab is in between Rs 16,500 and Rs 17,500 per maund, depending on quality and payment. 200 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund.

He also told that 200 bales of Mir Pur Khas of new season of 2025- 26 were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund, 200 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 17,200 per maund, 400 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund, 200 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund and 200 bales of Hyderabad were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,900 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 333 per Kg.

