Armed forces — an acclamation — I

Whilst at primary school, reading “The Charge of The Light Brigade” written by Lord Alfred Tennyson, I would invariably imagine with pride our brave and courageous soldiers, when reciting these lines from the second stanza, to the class at the behest of the teacher,

“Theirs not to make a reply, Theirs not to reason why, Theirs but to do and die. …” That picture conjured by imagination hasn’t been altered by my growing decades; in fact, it has been consistently reinforced. The courage and bravery of our Men in Uniform is second to none — comparable or beyond the best armies of the world.

Pakistan since its independence under the banner of our Founder’s vision of living in harmony and peace with all countries of the world, particularly the neighbouring countries (Jinnah’s sincerity can be gauged by the fact that he once compared, and imagined, Pakistan and India to be living in peace, just as France and Germany, post the bitterness of WW II) has pursued the policy of malice towards none and friendship towards all — of peace and peaceful coexistence.

Regrettably, India has not till date reconciled to the creation of Pakistan, and has waged war upon us, several times — from continuous skirmishes to full-scale war and battles. We fight back so that we may live in peace.

Indian belligerence has only been strengthened with the arrival of Narendra Modi in New Delhi (leaders may know that Nathuram Godse was the assassin of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi and he was hailed by RSS — the Hindutva party that Shri Modi had joined at the age of 17 years). His hatred towards non- Hindus is known and is deep seated. He hasn’t till date either criticised or apologised the carnage of murder, loot, rape and plunder of Muslims in Gujarat. He is not a man of peace. A die-hard war monger.

This panegyric and encomiums about our respected armed forces is much deserved. I am not arguing a case; I am telling a truth here.

Indians orchestrated the Pahalgam incident to coincide with the visit of US vice-president, JD Vance. They killed their own citizens including a young newly married lieutenant colonel and raised a hue and cry that Pakistan aided terrorists carried out the attack. Modi’s desperation and frustrations arising out of elections prompted this false flag operation. The devil’s chaplain, Narendra Modi, who believes and preaches violence created war hysteria. The US refused to fall prey to his designs. Modi had cast the dice of death by this miscalculated misadventure.

On the 7th of May India launched its silly named, “Operation Sindoor”. Sindoor is vermillion red, and not saffron coloured. Sindoor was discovered as a “pavitar” (pure and noble) tradition some 5,000 years back where women applied a powder made of Cinnabar, a mineral mixed with lime or lead, between the hair parting on the scalp; this was considered to be a visible mark of a woman’s marital status in Hinduism. This also served as a sign of commitment and fidelity. By naming it ‘Operation Sindoor’, Modi has insulted the women of India and particularly the widowed.

India attacked seven civilian sites at equal number of cities; they killed by missile women, men, children and infants in the darkness at 1.05am. They demolished mosques in Muzzafarabad, Kotli, Bahwalpur, Muridke and other cities.

Pakistan and its armed forces exercised utmost restraint. Every honorable action has its proper time and season, or rather it is this proprietary or observance which distinguishes an honourable action from the opposite (Agesilaus— 400BC). The Indians based on their media frenzy started to celebrate as if they had conquered.

TV anchors and analysts went berserk; in their false sense of jubilation, they began to broadcast what they may have perceived would happen. It seemed pre-scripted. The ‘PM is missing’; ‘the army chief is under detention’, ‘Lahore seaport is on fire’, and a lot of other mumbo jumbo arising out of delusional thinking.

In fact, the entire Indian media was hallucinating, particularly in North India; the South seemed to have kept itself aloof from this madness. They showed wreckage of some old clips from other parts of the world—all a dream that never happened. Indian disinformation campaign in two days was laid in tatters.

The west disbelieved from the beginning itself. The regret on the face of one known TV anchor when she says, “America and President Donald Trump is buying Pakistan’s story” is so revealing of what the truth is. India stood exposed. The media since then has been sitting on the horns of a self-created dilemma, looking to understand which way will the breeze blow?

Pakistan after much patience gave a befitting reply on 10th May, not like the cowards in the darkness, but in early morning light. In 16 hours the shape and balance of the security situation in South Asia had been turned upside down.

Pakistan’s ever ready air force returned the dare by the Indians by downing five, nay six, of their fighter jets, including the now infamously famous Rafale aircraft built by France. Pakistani drones lit up New Delhi. The Cyberattack rendered the halt of energy supplies to a major part of Northern India. The enemy was shocked. Pulverized. Stunned. They rushed to seek ceasefire.

India initially remained in denial. They were not prepared for the fierceness of the counter attack by Pakistan army and Aair force. India’s Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, in an interview with Bloomberg TV admitted that “India lost an unspecified number of fighter jets.” Air Marshall A.K. Bharti, DG, operations of Indian air force, in a press conference gave no details of the loss suffered but admitted that Pakistan had downed their aircraft. During the spinning of the cobweb of lies, he said, “objective achieved, but don’t ask how many aircrafts were downed…we are still at war.”

(To be continued)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025