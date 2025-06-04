AIRLINK 152.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.04%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-04

Unprecedented seismic swarm jolts Karachi region

Anwar Khan Published 04 Jun, 2025 03:03am

KARACHI: In an unusual and unprecedented series of seismic events, Karachi has experienced 19 minor earthquakes since the early hours of June 1, raising concerns among residents and prompting close monitoring by geological authorities.

The tremors, ranging in magnitude from 2.1 to 3.6, were primarily shallow, occurring at depths between 10 and 20 kilometres — characteristic of upper crustal tectonic activity.

According to the Early Tsunami Warning Cell in Karachi, the highest magnitude recorded was 3.6, while the lowest was 2.1. The majority of these tremors — eleven in total — occurred in the Malir district, while others were detected in the southwestern areas of Korangi and the northeastern parts of DHA.

A concentrated cluster of fifteen earthquakes occurred within a five-minute window on the morning of June 2, between 05:14 AM and 05:19 AM (PST). The swarm began with a 3.2 magnitude quake approximately 15 kilometres west of Malir, followed closely by a series of similarly shallow and moderate tremors extending eastward and southeastward. These included quakes near DHA, Korangi, Quaidabad, and Gudap Town, with magnitudes fluctuating between 3.1 and 3.6.

The spatial distribution of the epicentres reveals a directional spread from the western outskirts of Karachi toward the city’s southeast and eastern interior. Notably, the strongest quakes — both measuring 3.6 — were recorded near Korangi and Quaidabad during the peak of the swarm.

While no casualties or significant structural damage have been reported as of Tuesday afternoon, the frequency and tight clustering of these quakes are atypical for Karachi, a city not generally known for frequent seismic activity. Experts are categorizing this pattern as a micro-seismic swarm, a phenomenon in which multiple low-to-moderate intensity tremors occur in rapid succession within a localized area.

Seismologists and emergency management authorities continue to monitor the region closely. Although such swarms do not always precede larger seismic events, they reflect underlying tectonic stress that warrants attention.

Residents are urged to remain calm, review earthquake preparedness measures, and stay updated through official communication channels. The situation remains under active assessment as experts work to determine whether this seismic swarm signals a longer-term geophysical trend.

