Markets Print 2025-06-04

Gold prices extend gains

Published 04 Jun, 2025

KARACHI: Gold prices further grew on Tuesday, as world bullion rates again surged past 3,350 per ounce, traders said.

The fresh rise in global bullion value by $10, increasing the total amount to $3, 357 per ounce pushed the local gold prices up by Rs1,000 per tola and Rs857 per 10 grams.

Thus, the local market traded gold for Rs354,100 per tola and Rs303,583 per 10 grams, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association said.

Domestic silver prices soared significantly - by Rs130 to reach Rs3,586 per tola and Rs112 to Rs3,074 per 10 grams with international market trading at above $34 per ounce, the association added.

It is worth noting that the open market may trade gold and silver at different prices as compared to those fixed by the association.

