PM for enhanced cooperation with Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday stressed the urgent need for enhanced cooperation with Afghanistan, warning that Afghan soil must not be allowed to be used by Indian proxies to carry out terrorist activities against Pakistan.

He made these remarks during a high-level visit to Peshawar, accompanied by Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and key federal ministers for Defence, Interior, Information, and Kashmir and GB Affairs.

Addressing a Grand Jirga of prominent tribal elders from across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm resolve to eliminate Fitna-ul-Khawarij, an Indian-sponsored terrorist network, and praised the people of the region for their unmatched sacrifices in the fight for peace.

“The courage, resilience, and unwavering spirit of the Pakhtun people are a proud chapter in our national history,” the prime minister said, urging tribal elders to stand united in exposing and defeating extremist ideologies.

He commended the Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps, police, and other law enforcement agencies for their dedicated efforts and sacrifices, vowing that peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be preserved at all costs.

He also called on the youth of the province to play a constructive role in promoting national unity, development, and stability.

The tribal elders appreciated the initiative, praising the leadership of both the prime minister and the COAS, and expressed strong support for the armed forces, particularly in the successful execution of Operation Bunya-numMarsoos.

Earlier, the prime minister laid a wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada in Peshawar Cantonment, where he was received by the COAS and Corps Commander Peshawar.

