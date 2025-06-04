AIRLINK 152.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.04%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-04

UAF holds ‘Startup Graduation Ceremony’

Press Release Published 04 Jun, 2025 03:03am

FAISALABAD: The National Incubation Center (NIC) established at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on Monday organised Startup Graduation Ceremony in which 11 startups graduated for cohort 4. The ceremony was meant to highlight a significant milestone in the NICF continued efforts and contribution to foster entrepreneurship and support young innovators.

Coordinator to Prime Minister on Commerce Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan as chief guest said the government was committed to flourish innovative projects aimed at uplifting the country and maximize national progress. He said that the government is supporting private sector to foster entrepreneurship and economic growth. He added that these efforts are focused on creating maximum job opportunities for people across the country.

UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Zulfiqar Ali, in his message, called for honing the innovative and entrepreneurial skills among the young generation that will ultimately pave a way for knowledge based economy. He stressed upon the need to think out-of-the-box to address the challenges and contribute for the development of the country.

Ignite National Technology Fund Assistant Manager Moaz Nasir said that it was beginning of a journey where entrepreneurs will shape the future through ideas, resilience and passion.

Awais Zaidi form Faisalabad IT Companies Organization (Fitco) said that it is amazing to see that our young startups are not only solving real-world problems but also contributing to the economic development of Pakistan which will play a pivotal role in long run.

Head of TMUC Nighat Nasreen lauded the efforts of UAF and said that the university is providing a platform to its students where they are enjoying best possible facilities and opportunities to excel in their relevant fields and make themselves worthy for the nation.

NICF Project Director Zeeshan Shahid said startups have successfully tackled critical challenges such as food security, water scarcity, and climate change. He said that since its inception in September 2022, NICF has incubated around 80 startups, generating over 1,100 jobs and contributing significantly to Pakistan’s economic growth.

Director BIC Dr Iftikhar Ahmad Business Incubation Center said that all-out efforts were being carried out to polish the innovative and startup skills of the students.

Three startups of Dr Zaheer Ahmad, Waqar Bin Shahid and Nouman Sandhu were given awards.

Graduating startups presented their innovative business models and shared their journeys, challenges and successes during the period. Several startups showcased cutting-edge solutions in agri-tech, education, healthcare and digital services, reflecting the diverse and vibrant entrepreneurial skills.

Prominent academic figures, industry leaders, startup founders and aspiring entrepreneurs attended the ceremony.

