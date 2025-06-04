KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (June 03, 2025).
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
MW-1 Dubai Rice East Wind May 31st, 2025
Crown
MW-2 Bunun Cement Sea Crystal May 31st, 2025
Youth
MW-4 Nil
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
PIBT Magnum Coal GSA June 2nd, 2025
Force
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
LCT Stena Palm oil Alpine June 2nd, 2025
Conductor
2nd Container Terminal
QICT Tanja Container GAC June 2nd, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Grand Condensate Alpine June 2nd, 2025
ACE-1
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Athanasia-C Soya Ocean June 2nd, 2025
Bean Seed Service
Pakistan Gas Port Consortium
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PGPCL Al-Deebel LNG GSA June 2nd, 2025
DEPARTURE
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
Venus-9 LPG Mer Marine Ser June 3rd, 2025
Amir Gas LPG M International -do-
Star Petrel Coal Ocean Service -do-
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Tanja Container GAC June 3rd, 2025
Bunun Youth Cement Sea Crystal -do-
Grand ACE-1 Condensate Alpine -do-
Stena
Conductor Palm oil Alpine -do-
OUTERANCHORAGE
Chemroad
Jupiter Chemicals Alpine June 3rd, 2025
ZJ Atlantic Coal Ocean World -do-
GFS Prime Container GAC -do-
Malamir Steel Coil Crystal Sea Serv -do-
Khairpur Gasoline GAC -do-
Amoy Sunny Soya East Wind Waiting for Berths
Bean Seed
Falkonera Soya East Wind -do-
Bean Seed
Bolan Mogas Alpine -do-
Royal Galaxy Rice Star Shiping -do-
DSI Phoenix Coal GSA -do-
AN-61 LPG M International -do-
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Hansa Africa Container GAC June 4th, 2025
CMA CGM
Zanzibar Container CMA CGM PAK -do-
