Recorder Report Published 04 Jun, 2025 03:03am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (June 03, 2025).

=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Dubai          Rice           East Wind      May 31st, 2025
                  Crown
MW-2              Bunun          Cement         Sea Crystal    May 31st, 2025
                  Youth
MW-4              Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Magnum         Coal           GSA            June 2nd, 2025
                  Force
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Stena          Palm oil       Alpine         June 2nd, 2025
                  Conductor
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Tanja          Container      GAC            June 2nd, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Grand          Condensate     Alpine         June 2nd, 2025
                  ACE-1
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Athanasia-C    Soya           Ocean          June 2nd, 2025
                                 Bean Seed      Service
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Pakistan Gas Port Consortium
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PGPCL             Al-Deebel      LNG            GSA            June 2nd, 2025
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Venus-9           LPG            Mer Marine Ser                June 3rd, 2025
Amir Gas          LPG            M International                         -do-
Star Petrel       Coal           Ocean Service                           -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Tanja             Container      GAC                           June 3rd, 2025
Bunun Youth       Cement         Sea Crystal                             -do-
Grand ACE-1       Condensate     Alpine                                  -do-
Stena
Conductor         Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Chemroad
Jupiter           Chemicals      Alpine                        June 3rd, 2025
ZJ Atlantic       Coal           Ocean World                             -do-
GFS Prime         Container      GAC                                     -do-
Malamir           Steel Coil     Crystal Sea Serv                        -do-
Khairpur          Gasoline       GAC                                     -do-
Amoy Sunny        Soya           East Wind                 Waiting for Berths
                  Bean Seed
Falkonera         Soya           East Wind                               -do-
                  Bean Seed
Bolan             Mogas          Alpine                                  -do-
Royal Galaxy      Rice           Star Shiping                            -do-
DSI Phoenix       Coal           GSA                                     -do-
AN-61             LPG            M International                         -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Hansa Africa      Container      GAC                           June 4th, 2025
CMA CGM
Zanzibar          Container      CMA CGM PAK                             -do-
=============================================================================

