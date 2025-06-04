Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (June 03, 2025).

============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Dubai Rice East Wind May 31st, 2025 Crown MW-2 Bunun Cement Sea Crystal May 31st, 2025 Youth MW-4 Nil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Magnum Coal GSA June 2nd, 2025 Force ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Stena Palm oil Alpine June 2nd, 2025 Conductor ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2nd Container Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Tanja Container GAC June 2nd, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Grand Condensate Alpine June 2nd, 2025 ACE-1 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Athanasia-C Soya Ocean June 2nd, 2025 Bean Seed Service ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pakistan Gas Port Consortium ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PGPCL Al-Deebel LNG GSA June 2nd, 2025 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Venus-9 LPG Mer Marine Ser June 3rd, 2025 Amir Gas LPG M International -do- Star Petrel Coal Ocean Service -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Tanja Container GAC June 3rd, 2025 Bunun Youth Cement Sea Crystal -do- Grand ACE-1 Condensate Alpine -do- Stena Conductor Palm oil Alpine -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Chemroad Jupiter Chemicals Alpine June 3rd, 2025 ZJ Atlantic Coal Ocean World -do- GFS Prime Container GAC -do- Malamir Steel Coil Crystal Sea Serv -do- Khairpur Gasoline GAC -do- Amoy Sunny Soya East Wind Waiting for Berths Bean Seed Falkonera Soya East Wind -do- Bean Seed Bolan Mogas Alpine -do- Royal Galaxy Rice Star Shiping -do- DSI Phoenix Coal GSA -do- AN-61 LPG M International -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Hansa Africa Container GAC June 4th, 2025 CMA CGM Zanzibar Container CMA CGM PAK -do- =============================================================================

