AIRLINK 152.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.61%)
BOP 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
CNERGY 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 86.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.29%)
FCCL 45.98 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.52%)
FFL 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.39%)
FLYNG 59.16 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.21%)
HUBC 141.30 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.44%)
HUMNL 11.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.3%)
MLCF 76.75 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.65%)
OGDC 208.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
PACE 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
PAEL 43.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
PIAHCLA 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.69%)
PIBTL 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.65%)
PPL 163.57 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.11%)
PRL 33.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
PTC 26.30 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (6.35%)
SEARL 89.70 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.35%)
SSGC 36.25 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.67%)
SYM 14.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
TPLP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
TRG 60.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.25%)
WAVESAPP 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.21%)
YOUW 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,862 Increased By 104.8 (0.82%)
BR30 37,611 Increased By 260.6 (0.7%)
KSE100 119,737 Increased By 859.1 (0.72%)
KSE30 36,390 Increased By 245.8 (0.68%)
World

Three Israeli soldiers killed in combat in northern Gaza, army says

Reuters Published 03 Jun, 2025 11:28am

Three Israeli soldiers have been killed in fighting in the northern Gaza Strip, the military said on Tuesday.

The soldiers’ deaths were announced hours after Hamas said on Monday its fighters were engaging in “fierce clashes” with Israeli forces in the north of the territory.

Israel ‘will not cooperate’ with Arab ministers’ West Bank visit: official

Israel’s campaign has devastated much of Gaza, killing more than 54,000 Palestinians and destroying most buildings. Much of the population now lives in shelters in makeshift camps.

