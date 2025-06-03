Three Israeli soldiers killed in combat in northern Gaza, army says

Three Israeli soldiers have been killed in fighting in the northern Gaza Strip, the military said on Tuesday.

The soldiers’ deaths were announced hours after Hamas said on Monday its fighters were engaging in “fierce clashes” with Israeli forces in the north of the territory.

Israel’s campaign has devastated much of Gaza, killing more than 54,000 Palestinians and destroying most buildings. Much of the population now lives in shelters in makeshift camps.