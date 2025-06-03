Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

‘Troubling mindset’: FO rejects Indian leadership’s remarks

Read here for details.

Budget 2025-26: Rs1trn planned for PSDP, says Ahsan Iqbal

Read here for details.

NDMA issues weather advisory for June 2 to 7

Read here for details.

Pakistan Crypto Council agrees on technical committee for draft laws, regulatory framework

Read here for details.

FBR recovers Rs36.14bn in legal victories, including major win against Bahria Town

Read here for details.

Inflation in Pakistan rises to 3.5% in May 2025

Read here for details.