AIRLINK 152.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.61%)
BOP 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
CNERGY 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 86.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.17%)
FCCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.35%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.51%)
FLYNG 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.63%)
HUBC 141.49 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.58%)
HUMNL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
MLCF 76.90 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (2.85%)
OGDC 208.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.25%)
PACE 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PAEL 43.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
PIAHCLA 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.92%)
PIBTL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
POWER 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
PPL 163.75 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.22%)
PRL 33.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PTC 26.39 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (6.71%)
SEARL 89.66 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.3%)
SSGC 36.27 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.72%)
SYM 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
TELE 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
TRG 60.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
WAVESAPP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.47%)
YOUW 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
BR100 12,870 Increased By 112.7 (0.88%)
BR30 37,630 Increased By 279.3 (0.75%)
KSE100 119,873 Increased By 995 (0.84%)
KSE30 36,439 Increased By 294.3 (0.81%)
Jun 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from June 2, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 03 Jun, 2025 09:04am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • ‘Troubling mindset’: FO rejects Indian leadership’s remarks

Read here for details.

  • Budget 2025-26: Rs1trn planned for PSDP, says Ahsan Iqbal

Read here for details.

  • NDMA issues weather advisory for June 2 to 7

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan Crypto Council agrees on technical committee for draft laws, regulatory framework

Read here for details.

  • FBR recovers Rs36.14bn in legal victories, including major win against Bahria Town

Read here for details.

  • Inflation in Pakistan rises to 3.5% in May 2025

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

200 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Positive momentum at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 900 points

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Attock Cement acquisition: Alpha Cement files PAI as Bestway exits the race

Neem enters logistics space with Leopards Courier Services partnership

Sec 179(4) Customs Act: Power of FBR to grant extension ‘narrower’: SC

Budget FY26: APCC proposes historic Rs4.083trn outlay

Fauji Foundation, KAPCO eye majority stake in Attock Cement

Overseas Pakistanis: Special Facilitation Desks in major cities

Pakistan in serious talks with Russia on steel mills issue

FBR reforms: PM Shehbaz orders 3rd-party validation

Read more stories