FBR reforms: PM Shehbaz orders 3rd-party validation

Sohail Sarfraz Published June 3, 2025 Updated June 3, 2025 09:03am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the authorities to enlist internationally recognised firms to conduct third-party validation of reforms under way in the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), as part of broader efforts to combat corruption and improve institutional transparency.

The prime minister, while chairing a high-level review meeting on FBR’s performance, said that the government is committed to transforming Pakistan into a stable global economy through sustained institutional reforms.

Sharif linked the reform drive to what he described as a “historic” victory in the recent military conflict with India, stating that “Pakistan must now channel its national momentum into economic rebuilding.”

Faceless customs assessment system: PM orders countrywide enforcement

“After our historic victory, it’s time to show the same resolve in rebuilding and reforming,” he said. “We are determined to turn Pakistan into a stable global economy.”

He said institutional reforms were being implemented rapidly across sectors, with a particular focus on eliminating corruption and improving transparency in governance.

He expressed satisfaction with recent progress in the FBR, particularly highlighting the performance of the newly introduced Faceless Customs Assessment (FCA) system.

The FBR officials briefed the PM that the FCA system – designed to reduce human discretion in customs clearance – had resulted in a rise in revenue and a reduction in clearance times.

He was also informed about ongoing reforms at Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL), which is leading the digitisation of tax services.

It was briefed that a simplified digital tax return system is expected to be launched soon, with interfaces available in Urdu and other local languages to improve accessibility for taxpayers.

Expressing satisfaction with the ongoing reforms at FBR, Sharif said the engagement of global auditing firms would help validate the reform process and ensure credibility and transparency. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to economic stability and reform.

“Insha’Allah, we will succeed in making Pakistan economically stable,” he said.

The meeting was attended by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, the chairman of the FBR Rashid Mahmood Langrial, and senior officials from relevant departments.

