Overseas Pakistanis: Special Facilitation Desks in major cities

ISLAMABAD: In order to facilitate the Overseas Pakistanis, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Monday created Special Facilitation Desks in some major cities of the country.

The FBR has created Special Facilitation Desk for guidance of the overseas Pakistanis at Regional Tax Office (RTO), Islamabad; RTO Lahore; RTO, Peshawar and RTO-I, Karachi.

The details of the “Contact Persons” are also available on the FBR’s official website.

Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has already established the Overseas Pakistanis Grievances Redressal Cell (OPGRC) in the FTO Secretariat to deal with the complaints of overseas Pakistanis against the FBR.

The complaints relating to Income Tax/Customs/ Sales Tax/Federal Excise lodged by any overseas Pakistani shall be taken up with FBR/relevant tax-authority for a report/redres-sal within 15 days of its receipt and complainants will be kept informed about the progress/redressal of their cases through E-mail, WhatsApp, voice messages and Phone.

In case the relevant tax authority fails to redress the grievance, lodged with it, within 30 days, it shall be automatically transferred to the Complaint Management Information System (CMIS)of FTO Secretariat for further investigation and allocation to the relevant Advisor/Investigation Officer in terms of Federal Tax Ombudsman Investigation and Disposal of Complaints Regulations, 2001.

The order said that close liaison shall be maintained with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development, Labour and Manpower, Pakistan Missions Abroad, Community Welfare Attaches and Labour Attaches abroad to facilitate early redressal of taxpayers’ grievances and follow up, FTO’s order added.

