Delegations to project Pakistan’s perspective on Indian aggression

ISLAMABAD: Pursuant to the prime minister’s directive, two high-level multiparty delegations started their visit to New York, Washington DC, Moscow, London and Brussels on 2 June 2025 to project Pakistan’s perspective on the recent Indian aggression.

In response to media queries, the Spokesperson of the Foreign Office (FO) confirmed that, under the PM instructions, the Pakistani delegations will engage with key capitals, to present the country’s perspective on recent Indian aggression and Pakistan’s measured and responsible conduct.

FO Spokesperson Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan said in a statement on Monday that a nine-member Pakistani delegation is led by Chairman Pakistan People’s Party, and former Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The other members of the delegation include Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Dr Musadik Masood Malik; Chairperson, Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination and former Minister for Information and Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman; Chairperson, National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and former Foreign Minister, Hina Rabbani Khar; former Minister for Commerce, Defence and Foreign Affairs, Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan; former Minister for Maritime Affairs, Senator Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari; and Senator Bushra Anjum Butt.

Bilawal-led delegation reaches US

The delegation also includes two former Foreign Secretaries, Ambassador Jalil Abbas Jilani (retired), who also served as Caretaker Foreign Minister, and Ambassador Tehmina Janjua (retired). Another delegation, led by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Syed Tariq Fatemi, will visit Moscow from 2 June 2025, the spokesperson added.

The visits of these delegations are aimed at projecting Pakistan’s perspective on the recent Indian aggression. The delegations will highlight Pakistan’s responsible and restrained conduct – seeking peace with responsibility – in the face of India’s reckless and belligerent actions in violation of international law. They will also highlight that dialogue and diplomacy should take precedence over conflict and confrontation, Ambassador Shafqat remarked.

“The delegations will underscore the imperative for the international community to play its due role in promoting a lasting peace in South Asia,” he said, adding the need for immediate resumption of the normal functioning of the Indus Waters Treaty will also be a key theme of the delegations’ outreach.

The delegations will engage in a series of meetings with the leadership of international bodies, public office holders, senior officials, parliamentarians, think tanks, media and diaspora.

