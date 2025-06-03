AIRLINK 152.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.61%)
BOP 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
CNERGY 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 86.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.17%)
FCCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.35%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.51%)
FLYNG 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.63%)
HUBC 141.49 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.58%)
HUMNL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
MLCF 76.90 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (2.85%)
OGDC 208.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.25%)
PACE 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PAEL 43.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
PIAHCLA 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.92%)
PIBTL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
POWER 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
PPL 163.75 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.22%)
PRL 33.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PTC 26.39 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (6.71%)
SEARL 89.66 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.3%)
SSGC 36.27 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.72%)
SYM 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
TELE 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
TRG 60.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
WAVESAPP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.47%)
YOUW 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
BR100 12,870 Increased By 112.7 (0.88%)
BR30 37,630 Increased By 279.3 (0.75%)
KSE100 119,873 Increased By 995 (0.84%)
KSE30 36,439 Increased By 294.3 (0.81%)
Jun 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-03

Pak-Italy ties progressing positively: Tarar

Nuzhat Nazar Published 03 Jun, 2025 06:14am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar has said that Pakistan-Italy relations are progressing positively, with bilateral trade exceeding $1 billion and over 3,500 Pakistani students currently studying in Italy – key indicators of growing cooperation between the two countries.

Speaking at a ceremony held in Islamabad to celebrate Italy’s National Day, Tarar said it was an honour to attend the event and extended heartfelt congratulations to the government and people of Italy on behalf of Pakistan’s government and its citizens.

He emphasised the long-standing and historic diplomatic relationship between Pakistan and Italy, founded on mutual trust, cooperation, and a shared commitment to global peace and development. “Pakistan values its ties with Italy and looks forward to establishing a comprehensive and long-term partnership,” he stated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar Pakistan Italy ties Italy National Day

Comments

200 characters

Pak-Italy ties progressing positively: Tarar

Positive momentum at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 900 points

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Attock Cement acquisition: Alpha Cement files PAI as Bestway exits the race

Neem enters logistics space with Leopards Courier Services partnership

Sec 179(4) Customs Act: Power of FBR to grant extension ‘narrower’: SC

Budget FY26: APCC proposes historic Rs4.083trn outlay

Fauji Foundation, KAPCO eye majority stake in Attock Cement

Overseas Pakistanis: Special Facilitation Desks in major cities

Pakistan in serious talks with Russia on steel mills issue

FBR reforms: PM Shehbaz orders 3rd-party validation

Read more stories