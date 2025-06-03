Pak-Italy ties progressing positively: Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar has said that Pakistan-Italy relations are progressing positively, with bilateral trade exceeding $1 billion and over 3,500 Pakistani students currently studying in Italy – key indicators of growing cooperation between the two countries.

Speaking at a ceremony held in Islamabad to celebrate Italy’s National Day, Tarar said it was an honour to attend the event and extended heartfelt congratulations to the government and people of Italy on behalf of Pakistan’s government and its citizens.

He emphasised the long-standing and historic diplomatic relationship between Pakistan and Italy, founded on mutual trust, cooperation, and a shared commitment to global peace and development. “Pakistan values its ties with Italy and looks forward to establishing a comprehensive and long-term partnership,” he stated.

