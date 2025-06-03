AIRLINK 152.19 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-1.48%)
BOP 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.81%)
CNERGY 7.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 86.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.17%)
FCCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.35%)
FFL 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.32%)
FLYNG 59.34 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.52%)
HUBC 140.80 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.08%)
HUMNL 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.53%)
MLCF 76.56 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (2.39%)
OGDC 208.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
PACE 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PAEL 43.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
PIAHCLA 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.69%)
PIBTL 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
POWER 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 163.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.16%)
PRL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.24%)
PTC 26.40 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (6.75%)
SEARL 89.70 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.35%)
SSGC 36.31 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.83%)
SYM 14.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TPLP 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
TRG 60.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.25%)
WAVESAPP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.21%)
YOUW 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
BR100 12,875 Increased By 118 (0.92%)
BR30 37,675 Increased By 324 (0.87%)
KSE100 119,725 Increased By 847.2 (0.71%)
KSE30 36,384 Increased By 239.1 (0.66%)
Jun 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-06-03

IHC tax bench’s order: All SOE references be routed thru ADRC

Sohail Sarfraz Published June 3, 2025 Updated June 3, 2025 09:06am

ISLAMABAD: The special tax division bench of the Islamabad High Court has ordered that all tax references filed by state-owned enterprises shall be referred to the Alternate Dispute Resolution Committee under Section 134A of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.

The state-owned enterprises contended that those tax reference applications which were instituted prior to the enactment of the Tax Laws Amendment Act, 2024 ought to be adjudicated by the Court in accordance with the procedure applicable at the time of filing of the tax reference application.

However, the counsel for the Commissioner, Osama Shahid (Advocate) placed reliance upon a recent judgment of the Supreme Court of Pakistan wherein a case filed in the year 2023 (i.e., prior to the enactment of the Tax Laws Amendment Act, 2024) was referred to the mandatory alternate dispute resolution committee under Section 134A of the Ordinance. In light of the Supreme Court’s judgment, the Islamabad High Court referred to matters to alternate dispute resolution committee.

Tax dispute: IHC grants conditional relief to SOE

Earlier, the Islamabad Bench of the ATIR had referred several appeals filed by and against state-owned enterprises to the alternate dispute resolution committee. The Commissioner Inland Revenue (Appeals), Islamabad has also refused to adjudicate any appeal filed by a state-owned enterprise in light of the Supreme Court’s judgment.

It appears that the only recourse available to a state-owned enterprise in case of a tax dispute is the alternate dispute resolution mechanism provided under Section 134A of the Ordinance regardless of whether the dispute initiated prior to or after the enactment of the Tax Laws Amendment Act, 2024.

It is pertinent to note that several state-owned enterprises have also assailed the vires of the Tax Laws Amendment Act, 2024 before the Islamabad High Court by filing writ petitions which are currently sub judice.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IHC Islamabad High Court Taxes FBR Tax Laws ADRC tax cases SOE Alternate Dispute Resolution Committee special tax division bench

Comments

200 characters

IHC tax bench’s order: All SOE references be routed thru ADRC

Positive momentum at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 900 points

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Attock Cement acquisition: Alpha Cement files PAI as Bestway exits the race

Neem enters logistics space with Leopards Courier Services partnership

Sec 179(4) Customs Act: Power of FBR to grant extension ‘narrower’: SC

Budget FY26: APCC proposes historic Rs4.083trn outlay

Fauji Foundation, KAPCO eye majority stake in Attock Cement

Overseas Pakistanis: Special Facilitation Desks in major cities

Pakistan in serious talks with Russia on steel mills issue

FBR reforms: PM Shehbaz orders 3rd-party validation

Read more stories