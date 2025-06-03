APNS Eid holidays

KARACHI: The All Pakistan Newspapers Society has announced that the member publications of the APNS will observe two closed holidays on account of Eid-ul-Azha on Saturday, June 07, 2025 and Sunday, June 08, 2025.

Consequently, there will be no morning newspapers on Sunday, June 08, 2025 and Monday, June 09, 2025 and will publish their normal editions on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. Whereas the evening newspapers not appearing on Saturday, June 07, 2025 and Sunday, June 08, 2025, may bring out their issues on Monday, June 09, 2025, if they so desire.

