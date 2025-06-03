Dar for meeting SAP uplift targets in timely manner

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar chaired the 46th Steering Committee meeting of the Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Programme (SAP).

The meeting was attended by key stakeholders, including federal ministers for Inter-provincial Coordination, Planning and Development, Power, Parliamentary Affairs, SAPM Tariq Bajwa; federal secretaries; Members of the National Assembly, and representatives of provincial governments.

The meeting focused on reviewing the utilisation of savings and available funds with executing agencies, and streamlining implementation to ensure timely completion of ongoing schemes.

‘Resources utilized in best interest of citizens’

The DPM/FM emphasised the importance of fully utilising the allocated resources before the close of the current financial year, underscoring the need to deliver results within the stipulated timelines. He directed all stakeholders to expedite efforts to ensure timely development targets.

The DPM/FM noted the government’s resolve to aligning development efforts with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), for inclusive and meaningful progress that reflects the development priorities of the nation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025