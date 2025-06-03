AIRLINK 152.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.61%)
BOP 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.81%)
CNERGY 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
CPHL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
FCCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.35%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.51%)
FLYNG 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.63%)
HUBC 140.82 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (1.1%)
HUMNL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.96%)
MLCF 76.70 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (2.58%)
OGDC 208.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.25%)
PACE 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PAEL 43.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
PIAHCLA 17.53 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.86%)
PIBTL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
POWER 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
PPL 163.75 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.22%)
PRL 33.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
PTC 26.33 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.47%)
SEARL 89.60 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.23%)
SSGC 36.27 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.72%)
SYM 14.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
TRG 60.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
WAVESAPP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.21%)
YOUW 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
BR100 12,875 Increased By 118 (0.92%)
BR30 37,675 Increased By 324 (0.87%)
KSE100 119,760 Increased By 881.8 (0.74%)
KSE30 36,395 Increased By 250.1 (0.69%)
Jun 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-06-03

Dar for meeting SAP uplift targets in timely manner

Recorder Report Published 03 Jun, 2025 06:14am

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar chaired the 46th Steering Committee meeting of the Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Programme (SAP).

The meeting was attended by key stakeholders, including federal ministers for Inter-provincial Coordination, Planning and Development, Power, Parliamentary Affairs, SAPM Tariq Bajwa; federal secretaries; Members of the National Assembly, and representatives of provincial governments.

The meeting focused on reviewing the utilisation of savings and available funds with executing agencies, and streamlining implementation to ensure timely completion of ongoing schemes.

‘Resources utilized in best interest of citizens’

The DPM/FM emphasised the importance of fully utilising the allocated resources before the close of the current financial year, underscoring the need to deliver results within the stipulated timelines. He directed all stakeholders to expedite efforts to ensure timely development targets.

The DPM/FM noted the government’s resolve to aligning development efforts with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), for inclusive and meaningful progress that reflects the development priorities of the nation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Ishaq Dar SDGs SDGs Achievement Programme SAP DPM and Foreign Minister SAP uplift targets

Comments

200 characters

Dar for meeting SAP uplift targets in timely manner

Positive momentum at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 900 points

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Attock Cement acquisition: Alpha Cement files PAI as Bestway exits the race

Neem enters logistics space with Leopards Courier Services partnership

Sec 179(4) Customs Act: Power of FBR to grant extension ‘narrower’: SC

Budget FY26: APCC proposes historic Rs4.083trn outlay

Fauji Foundation, KAPCO eye majority stake in Attock Cement

Overseas Pakistanis: Special Facilitation Desks in major cities

Pakistan in serious talks with Russia on steel mills issue

FBR reforms: PM Shehbaz orders 3rd-party validation

Read more stories