AIRLINK 152.19 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-1.48%)
BOP 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.81%)
CNERGY 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
FCCL 45.87 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.28%)
FFL 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.39%)
FLYNG 59.35 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.54%)
HUBC 140.94 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.18%)
HUMNL 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.72%)
MLCF 76.52 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.34%)
OGDC 208.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
PACE 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PAEL 43.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
PIAHCLA 17.53 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.86%)
PIBTL 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
POWER 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
PPL 163.66 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.17%)
PRL 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
PTC 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (7.16%)
SEARL 89.60 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.23%)
SSGC 36.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.81%)
SYM 14.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
TRG 60.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
WAVESAPP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.21%)
YOUW 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
BR100 12,875 Increased By 118 (0.92%)
BR30 37,675 Increased By 324 (0.87%)
KSE100 119,751 Increased By 872.7 (0.73%)
KSE30 36,394 Increased By 249.5 (0.69%)
Jun 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-03

Verification of educational degree: PTV issues final notice to all employees

Nuzhat Nazar Published 03 Jun, 2025 06:14am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) Headquarters has issued a final notice to all employees, directing them to complete the verification of their educational degrees through the Higher Education Commission (HEC) without any further delay.

According to the official circular, all regular, contractual, and professional staff—particularly those in Pay Group-3 and above are required to submit HEC-attested copies of their bachelor’s or higher degrees. This requirement applies even to those whose degrees have already been verified at the headquarters level by their respective universities.

Despite an earlier deadline of January 31, 2025, several employees have failed to comply with the instruction. The administration has now given a final one-week deadline from the date of the notice to submit verified degree copies.

The PTV administration has warned that failure to comply within the stipulated timeframe will result in strict disciplinary action, which may include termination of employment without further notice.

The Controller Administration and Personnel, Farhat Abbas Janjua, emphasised that verification of educational credentials is a legal and essential requirement for the organisation.

All PTV centres across the country have received the notification, and a compliance report has been requested. The PTV has made it clear that negligence in degree verification will not be tolerated, and all employees are strongly advised to treat the matter with urgency and seriousness.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

hec PTV PTV employees verification of certificates and degrees

Comments

200 characters

Verification of educational degree: PTV issues final notice to all employees

Positive momentum at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 900 points

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Attock Cement acquisition: Alpha Cement files PAI as Bestway exits the race

Neem enters logistics space with Leopards Courier Services partnership

Sec 179(4) Customs Act: Power of FBR to grant extension ‘narrower’: SC

Budget FY26: APCC proposes historic Rs4.083trn outlay

Fauji Foundation, KAPCO eye majority stake in Attock Cement

Overseas Pakistanis: Special Facilitation Desks in major cities

Pakistan in serious talks with Russia on steel mills issue

FBR reforms: PM Shehbaz orders 3rd-party validation

Read more stories