Verification of educational degree: PTV issues final notice to all employees

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) Headquarters has issued a final notice to all employees, directing them to complete the verification of their educational degrees through the Higher Education Commission (HEC) without any further delay.

According to the official circular, all regular, contractual, and professional staff—particularly those in Pay Group-3 and above are required to submit HEC-attested copies of their bachelor’s or higher degrees. This requirement applies even to those whose degrees have already been verified at the headquarters level by their respective universities.

Despite an earlier deadline of January 31, 2025, several employees have failed to comply with the instruction. The administration has now given a final one-week deadline from the date of the notice to submit verified degree copies.

The PTV administration has warned that failure to comply within the stipulated timeframe will result in strict disciplinary action, which may include termination of employment without further notice.

The Controller Administration and Personnel, Farhat Abbas Janjua, emphasised that verification of educational credentials is a legal and essential requirement for the organisation.

All PTV centres across the country have received the notification, and a compliance report has been requested. The PTV has made it clear that negligence in degree verification will not be tolerated, and all employees are strongly advised to treat the matter with urgency and seriousness.

