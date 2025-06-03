AIRLINK 152.19 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-1.48%)
BOP 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.81%)
CNERGY 7.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 86.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.16%)
FCCL 45.97 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.5%)
FFL 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.32%)
FLYNG 59.34 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.52%)
HUBC 140.99 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.22%)
HUMNL 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.92%)
MLCF 76.56 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (2.39%)
OGDC 207.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0%)
PACE 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PAEL 43.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
PIAHCLA 17.53 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.86%)
PIBTL 8.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
PPL 163.60 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.13%)
PRL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.24%)
PTC 26.40 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (6.75%)
SEARL 89.87 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.54%)
SSGC 36.38 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.03%)
SYM 14.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TPLP 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
TRG 60.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
WAVESAPP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.21%)
YOUW 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
BR100 12,875 Increased By 118 (0.92%)
BR30 37,675 Increased By 324 (0.87%)
KSE100 119,745 Increased By 867.5 (0.73%)
KSE30 36,389 Increased By 244.5 (0.68%)
Jun 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-03

Female TikToker Sana Yousuf shot dead

Recorder Report Published June 3, 2025 Updated June 3, 2025 09:15am

ISLAMABAD: A young TikToker, Sana Yousuf, was shot dead by unidentified assailants at her residence in Sector G-13/1 on Monday, police said.

According to officials from the Sumbal Police Station, armed men entered her home and opened fire, killing her on the spot before fleeing the scene. Sana Yousuf, belonging from Upper Chitral, had gained a significant following on social media platforms.

The victim’s body was shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for a postmortem examination. Police have launched an investigation and a search operation is underway to track down those responsible for the killing. However, polic have not yet confirmed a motive behind the murder.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

TikToker female TikToker TikToker shot dead Sana Yousuf

Comments

200 characters

Female TikToker Sana Yousuf shot dead

Positive momentum at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 900 points

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Attock Cement acquisition: Alpha Cement files PAI as Bestway exits the race

Neem enters logistics space with Leopards Courier Services partnership

Sec 179(4) Customs Act: Power of FBR to grant extension ‘narrower’: SC

Budget FY26: APCC proposes historic Rs4.083trn outlay

Fauji Foundation, KAPCO eye majority stake in Attock Cement

Overseas Pakistanis: Special Facilitation Desks in major cities

Pakistan in serious talks with Russia on steel mills issue

FBR reforms: PM Shehbaz orders 3rd-party validation

Read more stories