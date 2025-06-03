Female TikToker Sana Yousuf shot dead

ISLAMABAD: A young TikToker, Sana Yousuf, was shot dead by unidentified assailants at her residence in Sector G-13/1 on Monday, police said.

According to officials from the Sumbal Police Station, armed men entered her home and opened fire, killing her on the spot before fleeing the scene. Sana Yousuf, belonging from Upper Chitral, had gained a significant following on social media platforms.

The victim’s body was shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for a postmortem examination. Police have launched an investigation and a search operation is underway to track down those responsible for the killing. However, polic have not yet confirmed a motive behind the murder.

