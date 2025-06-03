ESD rescues 211,354 victims in May

LAHORE: Emergency Services Department rescued 211,354 victims while responding to 210,360 emergencies across Punjab in May 2025.

These emergencies includes 140,645 medical emergencies, 39,978 road traffic crashes, 5,526 falls/ slip, 4,746 crime incidents, 4,131 fire incidents, 4,003 delivery cases, 2,389 Occupational Injuries, 1,336 Animal Rescue, 1,038 electric shock, 331 burn cases, 140 drowning incidents, 96 structural collapses and 6,001 miscellaneous operations in Punjab.

Expressing serious concern over 39,978 road traffic crashes, 4,131 fire emergencies and 140 drowning emergencies during the May 2025, the Secretary, Emergency Services Department (ESD) Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer urged all citizens to ensure safety precaution while visiting water recreational sites during Eid vacations.

He emphasized the importance of strictly following all safety measures, especially when engaging in swimming or other water activities. He specifically advised people not to enter the water or boat without wearing life jackets and overloading boats to avoid capsizing.

As per data, 436 people died in 39,978 Road Traffic Crashes in Punjab during the last month. Out of these traffic crashes, the majority of traffic accidents 7,384 occurred in Lahore in which 38 people died.

Similarly, 2,671 RTCs in Faisalabad, 2,527 RTCs in Multan, 2,139 in Gujranwala, 1,491 in Sheikhupura and 1,290 in Bahawalpur while the remaining 22,466 road traffic crashes took place in other districts of Punjab.

Similarly, the majority of fire incidents took place in major districts i.e., 602 incidents in Lahore, 300 in Faisalabad, 206 in Gujranwala, 187 in Sialkot, 184 in Sheikhupura and 174 in Rawalpindi.

