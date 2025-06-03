AIRLINK 152.19 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-1.48%)
BOP 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.81%)
CNERGY 7.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 86.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.17%)
FCCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.35%)
FFL 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.32%)
FLYNG 59.34 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.52%)
HUBC 140.80 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.08%)
HUMNL 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.53%)
MLCF 76.56 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (2.39%)
OGDC 208.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
PACE 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PAEL 43.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
PIAHCLA 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.69%)
PIBTL 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
POWER 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 163.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.16%)
PRL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.24%)
PTC 26.40 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (6.75%)
SEARL 89.70 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.35%)
SSGC 36.31 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.83%)
SYM 14.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TPLP 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
TRG 60.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.25%)
WAVESAPP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.21%)
YOUW 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
BR100 12,875 Increased By 118 (0.92%)
BR30 37,675 Increased By 324 (0.87%)
KSE100 119,725 Increased By 847.2 (0.71%)
KSE30 36,384 Increased By 239.1 (0.66%)
Jun 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research Print 2025-06-03

Wooing Attock

BR Research Published June 3, 2025 Updated June 3, 2025 07:57am

Attock Cement’s Lebanese owners want out, and the market is buzzing with interest. As a mid-sized cement plant, Attock’s financial and operational performance has also remained fairly mid-level, never performing strikingly better than peers, remaining on an average or below average position on the chart.

Recently, the company has made strategic investments to expand its capacity, and reduce its power costs which has brought down the costs of production compared to previous periods and expanded market share by capacity. In FY24, the company improved its capacity utilization to 68 percent (FY24: 65%) at a time when the industry capacity utilization had dropped to 53 percent.

This was made possible by selling much more clinker to markets overseas. Maybe the company did not fetch the most competitive rates on these exports, but it was able to improve its profitability; net margins up from just 5 percent (FY23) to 12.5 percent in FY24. This was higher than Mapleleaf, Fauji and DGKC in that year.

Having said that, Attock has had financial hiccups, maintaining a weak financial performance over the years. But one could argue that with better management, the plant's inherent advantages could be better leveraged, and operational efficiencies improved to unlock its unrealized potential.

Attock has solidified its presence in the domestic markets. Its Falcon brand is known locally by name, and it has created channels in the global network which could be attractive to a potential investor.

Attock’s exports share has grown from 10 percent in FY15 to 21 percent and 22 percent during FY19 and FY20 and back down to 15 percent in FY24. When the global market is more receptive, and pricing is competitive, Attock has gained favourablemarket access abroad. In FY20, when profitability of the entire industry declined, Attock was one of the few companies whose after-tax profits remained intact.

Given the location advantage, Attock could be a strategic investment for a company like Bestway that has extensive experience in acquisitions and has been expanding its market share by owning several plants in various locations, this investment would perhaps be the most strategic.

While Bestway near dominates the market by capacity, locking the position with Lucky, its profits are nowhere near the latter. Perhaps what Bestway needs is a presence in the south and access to clinker exports markets whilst retaining its position in the north zone of the country.

But Bestway would have to outbid Cherat, a mid-sized player with solid financials or another contenderaltogether in the form of Kot Addu Power Company, a large Independent Power Producer that is considering a consortium bid with Fauji Cement that recently acquired Askari.

For either of these cement players: Cherat, Bestway or Fauji, this could turn into a rewarding investment as all three of these players are seasoned and know how to run a cement plant, profitably.Investors and markets however, will be keener on seeing how a new management could squeeze a better financial performance out of Attock given all its latent potential.

Cement Cement sector Cement exports Pakistan cement sector Attock cement

Comments

200 characters

Wooing Attock

Positive momentum at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 900 points

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Attock Cement acquisition: Alpha Cement files PAI as Bestway exits the race

Neem enters logistics space with Leopards Courier Services partnership

Sec 179(4) Customs Act: Power of FBR to grant extension ‘narrower’: SC

Budget FY26: APCC proposes historic Rs4.083trn outlay

Fauji Foundation, KAPCO eye majority stake in Attock Cement

Overseas Pakistanis: Special Facilitation Desks in major cities

Pakistan in serious talks with Russia on steel mills issue

FBR reforms: PM Shehbaz orders 3rd-party validation

Read more stories