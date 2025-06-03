AIRLINK 152.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.61%)
Opinion Print 2025-06-03

PARTLY FACETIOUS: We don’t have royalty in this country

“There are reports that Prince Harry explored the option of taking his mother’s last name.” “Ooops.”...
Anjum Ibrahim Published 03 Jun, 2025 06:15am

“There are reports that Prince Harry explored the option of taking his mother’s last name.”

“Ooops.”

“What?”

“Well if he is a Spencer then what would happen to the title of Prince?”

“Hmmm I guess that can remain, see he is Prince Harry not Prince of Windsor.”

“So what’s the point?”

“Well the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may be replaced by Harry…what’s the title of his maternal Uncle?”

“He is the ninth Earl of Spenser, referred to as Viscount Althorp.”

“Hmmm see I always told you, it’s all in a name. And no one understands that better than our politicians.”

“We don’t have royalty in this country – no kings, no queens, no princes or princesses or…”

“Agreed.”

“That’s not like you.”

“Hey I ain’t challenging you so why did you…”

“No I meant it’s not like you to agree with me so quickly.”

“Well, let’s put it this way there have been a few name changes, last name changes, in the second generation of one political party and the third generation of another.”

“That is perfectly understandable my friend. The family name sells and need I remind you that we vote tribally or for a family which means even if the family name is different the uneducated constituents may not understand who to vote for and…”

“I recall in the February 2024 elections…”

“Hey how old are you?”

“How is that relevant?”

“It’s the old who dwell on the past my friend.”

“But some lessons can be learned….”

“Nope we are on the road towards success on all fronts and seriously there is no one in our past history who had actually embarked on this road, rhetorically they all did but not….”

“Gotcha. Mum is the word.”

PARTLY FACETIOUS

