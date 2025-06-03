EPA bans substandard fuel

LAHORE: The Environment Protection Authority (EPA) has imposed a province-wide ban on the use of substandard fuel in motor vehicles, declaring that no vehicle on Punjab’s roads may operate using petrol or high-speed diesel that does not meet the specifications approved by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

In a notification issued by EPA Director General Dr Imran Hamid Sheikh, it was stated that violations of this order will be punishable under Section 17 of the Punjab Environmental Protection Act, 1997.

An EPA spokesperson clarified that any petrol or diesel lacking OGRA-approved standards will be deemed substandard. Vehicles running on such fuels will be prohibited from using public roads. Moreover, no petrol pump will be allowed to store or sell fuel that does not comply with OGRA standards.

The directive takes immediate effect across Punjab, and inspections at fuel stations are set to begin without delay, according to the DG Environment. “Strict action will be taken against all retailers and suppliers found dealing in substandard fuel,” Dr Imran warned, adding that enforcement teams will ensure full compliance with the new policy.

