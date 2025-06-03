AIRLINK 152.19 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-1.48%)
BOP 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.81%)
CNERGY 7.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 86.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.16%)
FCCL 45.97 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.5%)
FFL 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.32%)
FLYNG 59.34 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.52%)
HUBC 140.99 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.22%)
HUMNL 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.92%)
MLCF 76.56 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (2.39%)
OGDC 207.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0%)
PACE 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PAEL 43.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
PIAHCLA 17.53 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.86%)
PIBTL 8.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
PPL 163.60 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.13%)
PRL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.24%)
PTC 26.40 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (6.75%)
SEARL 89.87 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.54%)
SSGC 36.38 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.03%)
SYM 14.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TPLP 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
TRG 60.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
WAVESAPP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.21%)
YOUW 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
BR100 12,875 Increased By 118 (0.92%)
BR30 37,675 Increased By 324 (0.87%)
KSE100 119,745 Increased By 867.5 (0.73%)
KSE30 36,389 Increased By 244.5 (0.68%)
Jun 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-03

EPA bans substandard fuel

Zahid Baig Published June 3, 2025 Updated June 3, 2025 07:25am

LAHORE: The Environment Protection Authority (EPA) has imposed a province-wide ban on the use of substandard fuel in motor vehicles, declaring that no vehicle on Punjab’s roads may operate using petrol or high-speed diesel that does not meet the specifications approved by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

In a notification issued by EPA Director General Dr Imran Hamid Sheikh, it was stated that violations of this order will be punishable under Section 17 of the Punjab Environmental Protection Act, 1997.

An EPA spokesperson clarified that any petrol or diesel lacking OGRA-approved standards will be deemed substandard. Vehicles running on such fuels will be prohibited from using public roads. Moreover, no petrol pump will be allowed to store or sell fuel that does not comply with OGRA standards.

The directive takes immediate effect across Punjab, and inspections at fuel stations are set to begin without delay, according to the DG Environment. “Strict action will be taken against all retailers and suppliers found dealing in substandard fuel,” Dr Imran warned, adding that enforcement teams will ensure full compliance with the new policy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

OGRA EPA Punjab Environment Protection Authority substandard fuel ban

Comments

200 characters

EPA bans substandard fuel

Positive momentum at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 900 points

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Attock Cement acquisition: Alpha Cement files PAI as Bestway exits the race

Neem enters logistics space with Leopards Courier Services partnership

Sec 179(4) Customs Act: Power of FBR to grant extension ‘narrower’: SC

Budget FY26: APCC proposes historic Rs4.083trn outlay

Fauji Foundation, KAPCO eye majority stake in Attock Cement

Overseas Pakistanis: Special Facilitation Desks in major cities

Pakistan in serious talks with Russia on steel mills issue

FBR reforms: PM Shehbaz orders 3rd-party validation

Read more stories