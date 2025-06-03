Seafood sector: performance highlighted

LAHORE: Pakistan’s seafood sector continues to demonstrate resilience and growth, supported by the country’s abundant marine resources and increasing international demand.

Nazir Hussain, President Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) emphasized the sector’s strong export performance and the growing importance of China as a destination for Pakistani seafood products.

According to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), Pakistan’s seafood exports from July to May (2020-24) stood at $383.088 million; an increase from $373.382 million recorded during the same period in 2019-23. This reflects a year-on-year growth rate of approximately 2.6 percent, despite global economic challenges and fluctuating trade patterns.

He added Pakistan is endowed with immense fishing potential, thanks to our 1,000-kilometer-long coastline, diverse aquatic species, and favourable climatic conditions. China has emerged as a pivotal partner in our seafood trade, accounting for a substantial portion of our exports.

Brig. Mansoor Saeed Sheikh (retd), Senior Vice President PCJCCI said that China is one of the world’s largest consumers and importers of seafood. According to the International Trade Centre (ITC), Pakistan exported around 29% of its total fish and aquatic products to China in 2019 alone. With increasing urbanization and growing consumer demand for high-protein diets, China’s seafood imports have surged, creating significant opportunities for Pakistani exporters. Pakistan’s geographical proximity, competitive pricing, and abundant supply position it as a natural trading partner for China’s seafood sector.

Zafar Iqbal, Vice President PCJCCI further highlighted the need for Pakistan’s fisheries industry to move toward value-added processing, such as filleting, vacuum-packing, and quick freezing, to capture higher margins in export markets. By investing in modern processing and cold chain infrastructure, we can significantly enhance export revenues and create employment opportunities. There is also rising interest among Chinese investors to establish seafood processing facilities directly in Pakistan. This would reduce logistics costs and improve supply chain efficiency. He added that there is only one factory that has just started working on nitrogen-based quick-freezing ice. This technology helps in maintaining the quality. The product freezes fast.

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI said that Pakistan’s government has taken several steps to boost the fisheries sector, including the modernization of fishing harbours, training for fishermen, and subsidies for cold storage and transport. Additionally, the Marine Fisheries Department is working closely with exporters to ensure compliance with international quality standards. Our goal is to position Pakistan not just as a supplier of raw seafood, but as a competitive producer of high-quality, value-added marine products for international markets.

