AIRLINK 151.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.62%)
BOP 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.71%)
CNERGY 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
CPHL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
FCCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.35%)
FFL 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.45%)
FLYNG 59.25 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.37%)
HUBC 140.99 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.22%)
HUMNL 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
KOSM 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
MLCF 76.86 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.8%)
OGDC 208.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
PACE 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PAEL 43.47 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
PIAHCLA 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.92%)
PIBTL 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.65%)
PPL 163.98 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.36%)
PRL 33.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.33%)
PTC 26.60 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.56%)
SEARL 89.51 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.13%)
SSGC 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.53%)
SYM 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.75%)
TPLP 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
TRG 60.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
WAVESAPP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.47%)
YOUW 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 12,879 Increased By 122.6 (0.96%)
BR30 37,645 Increased By 294.1 (0.79%)
KSE100 119,791 Increased By 912.8 (0.77%)
KSE30 36,400 Increased By 255.4 (0.71%)
Jun 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-06-03

Seafood sector: performance highlighted

Recorder Report Published June 3, 2025 Updated June 3, 2025 07:25am

LAHORE: Pakistan’s seafood sector continues to demonstrate resilience and growth, supported by the country’s abundant marine resources and increasing international demand.

Nazir Hussain, President Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) emphasized the sector’s strong export performance and the growing importance of China as a destination for Pakistani seafood products.

According to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), Pakistan’s seafood exports from July to May (2020-24) stood at $383.088 million; an increase from $373.382 million recorded during the same period in 2019-23. This reflects a year-on-year growth rate of approximately 2.6 percent, despite global economic challenges and fluctuating trade patterns.

He added Pakistan is endowed with immense fishing potential, thanks to our 1,000-kilometer-long coastline, diverse aquatic species, and favourable climatic conditions. China has emerged as a pivotal partner in our seafood trade, accounting for a substantial portion of our exports.

Brig. Mansoor Saeed Sheikh (retd), Senior Vice President PCJCCI said that China is one of the world’s largest consumers and importers of seafood. According to the International Trade Centre (ITC), Pakistan exported around 29% of its total fish and aquatic products to China in 2019 alone. With increasing urbanization and growing consumer demand for high-protein diets, China’s seafood imports have surged, creating significant opportunities for Pakistani exporters. Pakistan’s geographical proximity, competitive pricing, and abundant supply position it as a natural trading partner for China’s seafood sector.

Zafar Iqbal, Vice President PCJCCI further highlighted the need for Pakistan’s fisheries industry to move toward value-added processing, such as filleting, vacuum-packing, and quick freezing, to capture higher margins in export markets. By investing in modern processing and cold chain infrastructure, we can significantly enhance export revenues and create employment opportunities. There is also rising interest among Chinese investors to establish seafood processing facilities directly in Pakistan. This would reduce logistics costs and improve supply chain efficiency. He added that there is only one factory that has just started working on nitrogen-based quick-freezing ice. This technology helps in maintaining the quality. The product freezes fast.

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI said that Pakistan’s government has taken several steps to boost the fisheries sector, including the modernization of fishing harbours, training for fishermen, and subsidies for cold storage and transport. Additionally, the Marine Fisheries Department is working closely with exporters to ensure compliance with international quality standards. Our goal is to position Pakistan not just as a supplier of raw seafood, but as a competitive producer of high-quality, value-added marine products for international markets.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PBS PCJCCI fisheries sector Fisheries blue economy seafood Seafood sector

Comments

200 characters

Seafood sector: performance highlighted

Positive momentum at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 900 points

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Attock Cement acquisition: Alpha Cement files PAI as Bestway exits the race

Sec 179(4) Customs Act: Power of FBR to grant extension ‘narrower’: SC

Budget FY26: APCC proposes historic Rs4.083trn outlay

Fauji Foundation, KAPCO eye majority stake in Attock Cement

Overseas Pakistanis: Special Facilitation Desks in major cities

Pakistan in serious talks with Russia on steel mills issue

FBR reforms: PM Shehbaz orders 3rd-party validation

Tremors in Karachi cause considerable disruptions

Read more stories