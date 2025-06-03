KARACHI: Total 237 graduates were awarded degrees in their respective disciplined at the 8th Convocation of Habib University here here at local hotel.

This year’s convocation highlighted the power of a reparative curriculum rooted in Yohsin the philosophy of thoughtful self-cultivation. The ceremony was attended by distinguished faculty, proud families, and prominent members of the academic and civic community.

Iman Ashraf, Class Valedictorian from the Comparative Humanities program, reflected on the collective journey of the graduating class: “We’ve learned to unlearn, to question, to be resilient.

And in that journey, it’s natural human even to be tempted by self-interest. But if we truly long for the world we wish we had been born into, then words must become actions. Phrases like ‘reparative futures,’ ‘thoughtful self-cultivation,’ and even Yohsin they remain just words unless we embody them through amal, through meaningful action. So, as we set our sights on future goals, let us also carve out space—not just to give back, but to give forward.”

