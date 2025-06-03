AIRLINK 152.19 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-1.48%)
Robust mechanisms stressed to oversee private hospitals

Recorder Report Published June 3, 2025 Updated June 3, 2025 07:29am

ISLAMABAD: The meeting of Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHSR&C) was held under the chairmanship of Dr Mahesh Kumar Malani here on Monday.

The committee held comprehensive discussions on a broad range of topics, including the regulation of private hospitals, healthcare standards and the functionality of key health institutions.

The committee reviewed the Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA)’s progress and stressed the need for robust mechanisms to oversee private hospitals.

Members expressed concerns about unchecked pricing practices and called for collaboration with provincial healthcare commissions, particularly Punjab’s, to establish effective pricing frameworks.

The IHRA was directed to provide a complete list of private hospitals, details of regulations and an update on inquiries into specific cases.

Addressing accountability, the committee emphasised the need for audits and performance checks for hospitals operating on government-allocated plots.

A sub-committee was constituted under the convenor-ship of Dr Amjad Ali Khan with Sabheen Ghoury, Dr Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro and Dr Shaista Khan, as its members to examine gaps in IHRA’s regulatory framework and oversee agreements with private hospitals to ensure compliance with welfare service obligations.

The National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (NIRM) presented an overview of its services and challenges, highlighting the need for enhanced infrastructure and resources.

Members praised the institute’s contributions but raised concerns about hygiene, doctor attendance and patient care.

The committee recommended measures to address staffing gaps, improve facility cleanliness and ensure equitable distribution of medical resources.

On legislative matters, the committee deferred discussions on “The Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2024” (moved by Abdul Qadir Patel), citing the absence of the minister in charge.

However, members agreed to move forward with the deliberations in the next meeting.

The mover authorised Dr Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, to present the bill on his behalf. A discussion would then ensue to decide the bill’s fate.

Significant discussions were held on combating polio and ensuring stringent quality control for pharmaceutical products.

Members also addressed discrepancies in the allocation of budgets and emphasised the need for thorough audits and reports on resource utilisation.

The chair commended the progress made while underscoring the importance of timely actions and accountability.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to advancing healthcare reforms and ensuring that public health services meet the highest standards of care and regulation.

