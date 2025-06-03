AIRLINK 152.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.61%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-03

G-B: 1st wild poliovirus case of year reported

Recorder Report Published June 3, 2025 Updated June 3, 2025 07:31am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday reported first wild poliovirus case in District Diamer, Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B), a region which was considered polio virus free for years.

According to the Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH), a new case of wild poliovirus was reported in District Diamer, Gilgit-Baltistan.

This is the first case of wild poliovirus reported from Gilgit-Baltistan and the 11th confirmed case in Pakistan this year.

The third nationwide polio vaccination campaign of 2025, which began on 26 May, concluded Sunday. The campaign successfully reached over 45 million children under five years of age across 159 districts, including high-risk areas of the country.

Polio is a highly infectious and debilitating disease with no cure.

The only way to protect children is through repeated doses of the oral polio vaccine for all children under five as well as the timely completion of all vaccines offered as part of the essential immunisation schedule.

The programme is calling on all parents to ensure their children do not miss out on any opportunity to receive polio drops.

Every dose of polio vaccine provides an opportunity to further strengthen immunity and protection against lifelong paralysis. With polio still a threat, community support is vital—no child should be missed.

