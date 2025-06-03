Neither ECP nor govt can muzzle my voice: Omar

ISLAMABAD: The opposition leader in National Assembly, Omar Ayub Khan on Monday blasted the “Form 47 regime” and its “handlers,” declaring he would not cave under pressure or threats over his fierce stance on national issues.

Speaking at a presser flanked by former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, he said: “No one can force me to stay silent – not the regime, not the Election Commission, no one.”

He said the National Assembly speaker’s move to refer his case to the Election Commission was nothing more than a pressure tactic meant to muzzle his criticism of rampant lawlessness and political manipulation.

“I’ve got court orders backing me – my seat isn’t going anywhere,” he thundered, slamming what he called a campaign of “false references and intimidation.”

The opposition leader claimed even his rival had initially congratulated him on his election win, before later trying to cook up charges using a “fake letter” – a document the District Election Officer allegedly never received.

“All my speeches have been for Pakistan’s unity, sovereignty, and a democratic future,” he insisted.

He also torched the recent Sambrial by-polls, calling the vote a “broad daylight robbery.” He said ballot boxes were snatched, presiding officers vanished, and the “notorious” Punjab Police were caught red-handed stamping ballots.

He claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) polling agents were blocked from polling stations, returning offices were sealed with containers, and PTI MPs were roughed up outside polling stations in Sambrial.

Qaiser chimed in, slamming the election chaos and hailing PTI’s “landslide” win in Sambrial despite “full federal and provincial machinery” backing the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

“If PML-N was really winning, why did their officers need to flee with ballot boxes,” he questioned, blasting what he called a “panicked, desperate regime.” He praised PTI workers and voters in Punjab for standing their ground, calling it a public rejection of “engineered politics and dirty politics of the Sharifs of Raiwind.”

Qaiser slammed what he called political victimisation, pointing to the bogus conviction of PTI MNA Abdul Latif from Chitral in a politically motivated case – and blasted the attacks on the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly as a total disgrace to Parliament.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025