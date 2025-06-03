AIRLINK 151.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.78 (-1.8%)
BOP 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.71%)
CNERGY 7.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 86.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.08%)
FCCL 45.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.24%)
FFL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.83%)
FLYNG 59.25 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.37%)
HUBC 140.30 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.73%)
HUMNL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
KEL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
KOSM 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
MLCF 76.81 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.73%)
OGDC 208.36 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.18%)
PACE 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PAEL 43.47 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
PIAHCLA 17.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.98%)
PIBTL 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.65%)
PPL 164.15 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.47%)
PRL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.39%)
PTC 26.20 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5.94%)
SEARL 89.77 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.43%)
SSGC 36.25 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.67%)
SYM 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
TELE 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
TRG 60.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.1%)
WAVESAPP 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.94%)
YOUW 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
BR100 12,879 Increased By 122.6 (0.96%)
BR30 37,645 Increased By 294.1 (0.79%)
KSE100 119,836 Increased By 958.2 (0.81%)
KSE30 36,417 Increased By 272.9 (0.75%)
Jun 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-06-03

Australian job ads fall for second month in May

Reuters Published 03 Jun, 2025 06:14am

SYDNEY: Australian job advertisements fell for a second successive month in May in a sign that the tight labour market may be slowly easing, though the number remained well above pre-pandemic levels. Data from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and employment website Indeed showed the number of job ads dropped 1.2% in May from April, when they fell a downwardly revised 0.3%.

Job ads in May were down 5.7% from a year earlier, though they remained 13.6% higher than pre-pandemic levels. “Although the ANZ-Indeed Australian Job Ads series has remained in a tight range of 114-117 over the last year, the May result is in the bottom of that range and marks the lowest level of job ads since March 2021,” said ANZ economist Aaron Luk.

“The labour market still remains tight, with robust employment growth and a low unemployment.”

Australian job advertisements Australian job

Comments

200 characters

Australian job ads fall for second month in May

Positive momentum at PSX, KSE-100 gains 700 points

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

FBR reforms: PM Shehbaz orders 3rd-party validation

Sec 179(4) Customs Act: Power of FBR to grant extension ‘narrower’: SC

Budget FY26: APCC proposes historic Rs4.083trn outlay

Fauji Foundation, KAPCO eye majority stake in Attock Cement

Overseas Pakistanis: Special Facilitation Desks in major cities

Tremors in Karachi cause considerable disruptions

Pakistan in serious talks with Russia on steel mills issue

Delegations to project Pakistan’s perspective on Indian aggression

Read more stories