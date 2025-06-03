AIRLINK 152.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.61%)
BOP 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.81%)
CNERGY 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
CPHL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
FCCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.35%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.51%)
FLYNG 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.63%)
HUBC 140.82 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (1.1%)
HUMNL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.96%)
MLCF 76.70 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (2.58%)
OGDC 208.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.25%)
PACE 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PAEL 43.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
PIAHCLA 17.53 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.86%)
PIBTL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
POWER 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
PPL 163.75 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.22%)
PRL 33.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
PTC 26.33 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.47%)
SEARL 89.60 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.23%)
SSGC 36.27 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.72%)
SYM 14.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
TRG 60.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
WAVESAPP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.21%)
YOUW 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
BR100 12,875 Increased By 118 (0.92%)
BR30 37,675 Increased By 324 (0.87%)
KSE100 119,751 Increased By 872.7 (0.73%)
KSE30 36,394 Increased By 249.5 (0.69%)
Jun 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-06-03

Asia’s factory activity shrinks in May as US tariffs bite

Reuters Published 03 Jun, 2025 06:14am

TOKYO: Asia’s factory activity shrank in May as soft demand in China and the impact of US tariffs took a heavy toll on companies, private surveys showed on Monday, highlighting the darkening outlook for the once fast-growing region.

Trade-reliant Japan and South Korea continued to see manufacturing activity contract in May as US President Donald Trump’s automobile tariffs cloud the outlook for exports.

Adding to the gloom, an official survey on Saturday showed China’s manufacturing activity shrank in May for a second month in a sign of weakness in the world’s second-largest economy.

With many Asian economies making little progress in trade negotiations with the US, uncertainty will likely keep companies from boosting production or spending, analysts said. “It’s hard to expect a pick-up in Asia’s manufacturing activity any time soon with countries in the region slapped with quite high ‘reciprocal’ tariffs,” said Toru Nishihama, chief emerging market economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.

“With domestic demand weak, China is flooding Asia with cheap exports, which is also putting deflationary pressure on the region’s economies,” he said.

Japan’s final au Jibun Bank Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) stood at 49.4 in May, up from April but staying below the 50.0 line that indicates contraction for the 11th successive month, a private survey showed on Monday.

The PMI for South Korea, Asia’s fourth-largest economy, stood at 47.7 in May, also staying below the 50 mark for a fourth month due to frail demand and the hit from US tariffs, a survey by S&P Global showed.

Both Japan and South Korea saw their economies contract in the first quarter, as Trump’s tariffs and uncertainty over US trade policy weighed on exports and corporate activity.

There is little sign conditions will improve. On Friday, Trump said China had violated a two-way deal to scale back tariffs, whereas China contended it had maintained communication on trade with the United States.

Trump also announced a doubling of worldwide steel and aluminium tariffs to 50%, once again rattling international trade. Japan and the US on Friday agreed to hold another round of trade talks ahead of the G7 summit in June, but Japan’s top tariff negotiator said no deal would be reached without concessions on all US tariffs, including on automobiles.

Vietnam, Indonesia and Taiwan also saw factory activity contract in May, private surveys showed.

south korea Japan factory activity US tariffs

Comments

200 characters

Asia’s factory activity shrinks in May as US tariffs bite

Positive momentum at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 900 points

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Attock Cement acquisition: Alpha Cement files PAI as Bestway exits the race

Neem enters logistics space with Leopards Courier Services partnership

Sec 179(4) Customs Act: Power of FBR to grant extension ‘narrower’: SC

Budget FY26: APCC proposes historic Rs4.083trn outlay

Fauji Foundation, KAPCO eye majority stake in Attock Cement

Overseas Pakistanis: Special Facilitation Desks in major cities

Pakistan in serious talks with Russia on steel mills issue

FBR reforms: PM Shehbaz orders 3rd-party validation

Read more stories